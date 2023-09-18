iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ review: An efficient and easy-to-use robot vacuum let down by subpar mopping

From the underside, you wouldn’t notice much difference between the Combo j7+ and the regular j7. It employs the same unique Roomba roller system, which uses two rollers moving in opposite directions, helping draw dirt into the suction port. These are encircled with a loose rubber sheath rather than the usual brushes, which helps them avoid hair tangles.

iRobot doesn’t directly quote its suction power but compares it instead to an early model, the Roomba 600. As with the j7 before it, the Combo j7+ is ten times more powerful, so we can safely assume it’s using the same vacuuming technology.

The main difference on the robot itself is the mop. It uses a drag and wipe system similar to most mops on basic combi robots, but this one doesn’t have a plate that attaches to the bottom of the robot. Instead, you attach one of the two supplied cloths to a flap on the top of the robot. When it’s time to deploy the mop, the robot lifts this plate over the back of the robot, and tucks it underneath.

Water to dampen the cloth comes from a 210ml reservoir in the collection bin, which you can fill with water from the tap. That leaves the collection bin with less room to collect dirt, with a relatively low capacity of 313ml whereas the Roomba j7 has a 400ml bin. The saving grace here is that the Combo j7+ should trundle back to its dock and empty itself if it gets too full, as long as you haven’t moved it to a different floor of your house.

It also comes with a small (188ml) bottle of cleaning solution, which iRobot suggests you mix with water, and contains enough solution to fill the tank four times. I used this during testing but suspect that plain water is likely to be just as effective, if you don’t want to purchase refills.

What you shouldn’t do, according to the manual, is chuck any old floor cleaning product in. There’s a list of approved liquids, and it’s relatively small. iRobot will sell you its own Braava Jet liquid at £19 for 473ml.