iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ review: The best Roomba robot vacuum and mop yet

First, there appears to be an increase in suction power. iRobot doesn’t quote its suction power in kPa, except in relation to previous models of Roomba, but it would appear from the specs and our test results that there’s definitely an uplift in this robot’s suction capability.

The Combo j9+ also comes with a more sophisticated base station, which features a classy-looking (albeit fake) wooden top. The main difference in terms of features is that the base station here has its own water tank, which keeps the water in the robot’s mopping reservoir topped up. We’ve seen plenty of robot vacs with self-emptying capabilities and mops with water tanks, but having both in a single unit remains relatively unique, limited only to the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni.

Elsewhere, it’s all familiar. The lack of a LiDAR turret allows the puck-shaped robot to manoeuvre under lower items of furniture better than most of its rivals. In addition, the mopping pad is attached to a plate on the end of an extending arm, so the robot can automatically lift it out of the way when it isn’t in use.