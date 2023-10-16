Roborock Q7 Max+ review: Makes cleaning easy

The underside of the robot is also a little different. Most robots use brushes on both the edge sweeper and the roller bar, but the Q7 Max has opted for rubber. The sweeper has five rubber prongs, which flick things from the edge of the room rather than sweeping them in more gently.

The roller bar uses rubber fins in an alternating arrangement of short stiff fins and longer softer fins, to agitate carpet. In our tests this significantly reduced the amount of tangled hair we encountered after cleans compared with traditional brush bars.

Inside the machine, the 470ml collection bin doubles up as a water tank with a capacity of 350ml, so you don’t need to swap bins around if you decide to use the mopping feature. However, the mop function does require that you attach a mop plate to the underneath of the vacuum. You can slide it on and off while the robot is parked on its dock, and Roborock suggests you remove it from the robot when it’s not mopping.