The EvoVacs Deebot N10 robot vacuum cleaner is now at its lowest-ever price in the Amazon spring sale
We gave the fast and efficient EcoVacs Deebot N10 four stars in our comprehensive review, and now you can get it for less in Amazon’s sale
View deal at Amazon
Clean up the savings in Amazon’s latest sale, as the Ecovacs Deebot N10 drops to just £229. Down from £319, you won’t just save yourself time around the house, but also a tidy £90.
So if you’ve been umming and ahhing over a new robot vacuum cleaner, now’s the perfect time to commit. However, don’t let the dust settle, as this offer ends Monday 25 March.
Did the Ecovacs Deebot N10 get a good review?
- In our comprehensive Ecovacs Deebot review, we gave the handy robot vacuum four stars out of five.
View deal at Amazon
What’s so good about the Ecovac Deebot N10?
- It features an easy-to-use app to configure cleaning schedules and map out routes.
- Incorporates laser-accurate LiDAR navigation, which made it highly efficient at finding its way round in our tests.
- It boasts a fair-sized, 420ml collection bin.
Are there any disadvantages to this Ecovacs Deebot N10 deal?
- Its mopping ability could be improved. In our testing, we needed to up the settings to maximum for sufficient water flow.
- We found the percentage of spills cleaned rate to be marginally lower than average. The Ecovacs Deebot N10 cleaned 79.5% of spills, whereas our average total for robot vacuums tested is 80.5%.
How has the Ecovacs Deebot N10 price changed over time?
- The Deebot N10 is now at its lowest-ever price of £229.
- At launch, it carried a price tag of £399.
Where can I find more vacuum cleaner deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
Finding the best discounts doesn’t have to be an or-deal, and that’s why we put the work in for you. It takes takes time and effort to identify only the best money-saving offers for our readers, and you can find a detailed explanation of our methods in this dedicated article.