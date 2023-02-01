Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro hands-on review: Everything you need to know

Samsung doesn’t usually release laptops concurrently with its big smartphone launches of the year but 2023 is different. This year, a total of five models have been unveiled, including four new Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro devices.

These may not hit the heights that the new turbo-powered Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra with its RTX 4000-series GPU and Core i9 top model, but they do share what is possibly its best feature. All four models come with Samsung’s new Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, which looks utterly stunning in the flesh.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro hands-on review: Key specifications, price, launch date

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro

16in or 14in 3K (2,880 x 1,800) Dynamic OLED 2X display (non-touch)

13th Gen Intel 13th Gen Core i5 or Core i7 (28W) CPU

Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics

14in Pro: 11.3mm thick (closed), 1.17kg

16in Pro: 12.5mm thick (closed), 1.56kg

Price: from £1,299

Availability: Preorder from 1st February, shipping 17th February

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360

16in 3K (2,880 x 1,800) Dynamic OLED 2X touchscreen

13th Gen Intel 13th Gen Core i5 or Core i7 (28W)

Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics

12.8mm thick

1.66kg (1.71kg with 5G)

Bundled S Pen

5G option

Price: from £1,549

Availability: Preorder from 1st February, shipping 17th February

* NB: Samsung has also released a 13.3in Galaxy Book3 360 but this wasn’t shown at the event

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro hands-on review: Key features and first impressions

Unlike the Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro is available in two sizes: one with a 14in display, which I think is the best looking machine of the two; and one with a 16in screen. The former measures a slim 11.3mm when closed and weighs 1.17kg, while the 16in model tips the scales at 1.56kg.

The other main difference between these models and the Book3 Ultra is that they come with Intel’s Iris Xe integrated graphics instead of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000-series GPUs, and you get the choice of Core i5 and Core i7 (28W) CPUs instead of the more powerful 45W Core i7 and Core i9.

This breaks down to three different configurations for each size, with prices starting at £1,299 for the 14in model:

CPU RAM SSD Core i5 (28W) 8GB 256GB Core i7 (28W) 16GB 256GB Core i7 (28W) 16GB 512GB

Other than that though, the laptops look pretty similar to the Ultra. The keyboard is the same style, with chiclet keys and a number pad to the right. I wasn’t too keen on the feel of this at the launch but I didn’t have the opportunity to spend much time typing on them.

The touchpads are enormous and occupy a huge swathe of the wristrest and the port selection is generous: two Thunderbolt 4 supporting USB-C ports sit on the left towards the rear, just in front of a single HDMI output. There’s also a microSD card slot, one USB-A 3.2 port and a 3.5mm headset jack on the right edge.

Critically, that killer OLED screen remains in place. Whether you buy the cheapest 14in Pro or the most expensive 15.6in Book3 Pro 360 2-in-1 machine, you’ll be able to enjoy photo and video editing (or Netflix bingeing) on what I thought was an absolutely amazing display. Only testing will reveal how colour accurate it is but in terms of its visual appeal impact it’s a stunner.

Like the Ultra, the Book3 Pro model comes with a 1080p webcam, studio quality microphones with noise cancellation, auto framing and eye contact correction, while the stereo audio system comprises four drivers – a pair of 5W woofers and two 2W tweeters – plus Dolby Atmos support and the usual AKG branding.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 hands-on review: Key features and first impressions

If you’re looking for a Book3 Pro with a touchscreen, Samsung has you covered with the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 and the 13.3in Samsung Book3 360. Alas, the latter wasn’t at the hands-on event I attended but I was able to get some time with the larger “Pro” 2-in-1 device.

Closed, there looks to be not much difference between it and the standard Book3 Pro. Open it up, however, and as with most 2-in-1 convertibles, you can push the screen all the way back and then fold it flat against the base so you can use it as a giant tablet, or prop it up like a mini TV.

It also comes bundled with Samsung’s S Pen stylus for note-taking, sketching and photo editing duties and, like the rest of the Book3 range, it comes kitted out with the latest Intel 13th Gen CPUs as set out below. Prices start at £1,549.

CPU RAM SSD Wi-fi only or 5G? Core i5 8GB 256GB Wi-Fi Core i7 16GB 512GB Wi-Fi Core i7 16GB 1TB Wi-Fi Core i5 8GB 256GB 5G

Importantly, the screen uses the same impressive Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel as the Book3 Pro and Book3 Ultra. You get the same selection of ports and sockets, too, with the addition of a SIM tray and an identical-looking keyboard arrangement.

In fact, the only major physical difference is that the Pro 360 is slightly thicker than the Book3 Pro at 12.8mm (vs 12.5mm) and heavier at 1.66kg (vs 1.56kg).

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro hands-on review: Verdict

With prices starting at £1,299 for the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 14in base model, this new generation of Samsung laptops looks pretty tempting. They’re slim and relatively lightweight and look smart, come with the latest in Intel silicon and have incredibly AMOLED displays.

You’ll be able to preorder the new machines from 1st February on the Samsung website, and they go on sale from the 17th February.