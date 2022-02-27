Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 laptops unveiled with 12th-gen Intel chips inside

Samsung has unveiled a pair of Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 laptops at MWC 2022 with the latest Intel chips inside.

The new 2-in-1 convertible machines are among the first wave of laptops to feature Intel's much-talked-about 12th-generation chips, which are the firm's first to adopt a hybrid architecture.

What this means is that, just like smartphones and Apple's latest M1-based laptops, they have some high-power cores dedicated to performance tasks and some higher-efficiency cores dedicated to everyday, less demanding jobs.

Intel has claimed that some of the new chips improve performance over their 11th-generation equivalents by up to 70%, while consuming half the power. Whether this helps the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 catch up with Apple's portables remains to be seen, though.

Aside from the new chips, improvements look to be pretty thin on the ground, with the only really significant upgrade being new, wide-angle 1080p webcams. These replace the rather unimpressive 720p webcams of last year's machines and come with auto-framing technology, which is designed to keep your face in the centre of the frame, even when you're moving around.

As with last year's Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptops, there are two sizes: 13.3in and 15.6in. All models come with a Full HD AMOLED touchscreen and there's a stylus included in the box as well, although there's still nowhere to stow the stylus in the body of the laptop.

And you're getting the same rather slim selection of physical ports, too, with just three USB-C ports (one of which is Thunderbolt 4), one 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot. That's disappointing, especially considering that one will be occupied by the charger at least some of the time.

The new Samsung Galaxy Book 360 will be available in April with UK prices yet to be announced.