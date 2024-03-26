Eufy Dual Indoor Cam S350 review: Are two cameras better than one?

Still, the Eufy S350 is a nicely designed camera that really packs in the features. For your money, you get a nicely designed indoor security camera that feels very well made. It’s relatively compact but has a nice weight that exudes quality. There’s a hint of motor whine when it pans from side to side, but it moves quickly (the speed can be adjusted in the many settings pages of the Eufy app) and has the robust feel of a device I’m sure will last for many years.

In the box you get a USB-A to USB-C cable and a wall plug for powering the camera, plus a mounting plate with plugs and screws if you want to attach the Eufy to a wall.

This is not a battery-powered camera, so needs to be plugged in, and it requires a W-Fi connection too. It’s strictly an indoor camera and does not have the relevant waterproofing to be used outdoors.

Eufy says the camera has 8x zoom, but that’s a figure that needs some unpacking. In reality, the maximum optical zoom (on the 2K telephoto lens) is 3x but Eufy does some digital zooming to bring that up to 8x. Because you’re starting from 2K, the image remains relatively sharp, even when zoomed all the way in. In reality, I didn’t see much need to zoom in more than 3x, even when the camera was placed at the far end of a moderately sized room.

The wider 4K camera has a 130-degree lens and both lenses have an aperture of f/1.6. There are eight adaptive infrared lights and a night vision system that is claimed to make human faces clearly visible up to ten metres away.