Ring Stick Up Cam Pro (battery) review: A wireless, HDR security camera with radar-powered motion detection

Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi, pre-roll – where buffering means you can see a recording of video from a few seconds before the camera’s motion sensors were triggered – and the aforementioned radar. The latter promises to offer more precise motion detection than the usual infrared sensor detection, and it is used to plot a person’s movements in the camera’s field of view. For example, you could see if they’ve spent time walking around your car, or peering through the shed window.

Ring also says the radar is used to more accurately plot activity zones, helping you tell the camera to only react to movement in the garden, for example, but to ignore movement on the nearby road and pavement.

A small annoyance shared across Ring cameras and video doorbells is that the battery needs to be removed to be charged, and that it uses microUSB for this instead of the newer USB-C standard.

As ever with Ring security products, a subscription is practically a necessity. If you don’t pay for Ring Protect (prices start at £4.99/mth), the camera will alert you to motion and show you a live video feed but footage is not saved anywhere. You also miss out on features like package and person alerts, and rich notifications, where a snapshot of the camera’s view is shown within the phone notification.

In short, if you don’t want to pay for a subscription you should consider an alternative such as the Yale Smart Indoor Camera or Eufy S350, where video is recorded and saved on the camera itself with no fee.

READ NEXT: Best home security camera