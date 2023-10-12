Sky Stream vs Sky Q: Which Sky TV service is right for you?

Sky Stream vs Sky Q: The key details

For the uninitiated, Sky Q is the antecedent product, launching in early 2016 to replace the Sky+ and Sky+HD services as the brand’s foremost satellite-connected PVR set-top box. It combines conventional satellite television with on-demand content, as well as third-party streaming services, for a monthly subscription fee.

Sky Stream, on the other hand, is a smaller, plug-in box launched in late 2022 and works on that premise that many people are pivoting away from live TV and storing of recordings. It uses your home Wi-Fi to stream content to your living room rather than a satellite dish but still requires a monthly subscription. Unlike Sky Q, there’s no local storage on Sky Stream, so you’ll need a solid broadband connection to watch your favourite content without interruption.

READ NEXT: The best broadband providers