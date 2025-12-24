To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

The best mattress protectors keep your mattress free from stains and help to prolong its lifespan, and the Nectar mattress protector does these jobs admirably well. It’s waterproof, silky to the touch and made with a Tencel fabric that won’t leave you feeling clammy and sweaty in the morning.

A mattress protector is an easy and budget-friendly way to keep your mattress looking new for longer, but it will do little to change the feel of your bed. So, if your mattress is becoming uncomfortable, you might be better off investing in one of our best mattress topper recommendations for some extra padding. But for our review of the Nectar Mattress Protector, read on…

Nectar Mattress Protector: What you need to know

The Nectar mattress protector starts at £39 for a single, rising to £45 for a small double/double, £49 for a king and £55 for a super king. You’ll also get a two-year warranty along with free shipping and returns. It’s worth noting that you don’t get a trial period as you do with Nectar’s mattresses. If you wish to return it, you have 30 days to do so and it must be unopened and in its original packaging. The Nectar protector does, however, come with a two year warranty to cover defects or major issues.

The protector is constructed with a top layer made from Tencel fibre (Tencel is a brand that produces lyocell and modal fibres, “made with at least 50% less carbon emissions and water consumption”). It’s also designed to be a breathable material to help sleepers from overheating at night (more on the success of this below). Underneath the Tencel layer is a waterproof polyurethane layer and a polyester skirt. That skirt is a generous 32cm deep, which will fit most mattresses. At the time of testing, I was sleeping on the 33cm Slumberland Air 6.0 mattress, and found that the Nectar protector just stretched to fit. If you have a very deep mattress, do check the depth before purchasing as you don’t want the protector to ping off in the middle of the night.

The Nectar protector can be machine washed at up to 90°C, which means it could be a great choice for those who are toilet training their kids – you can be sure you’ll kill off anything at these temperatures. Unlike the Dusk mattress protector that I also tested recently, the Nectar protector can’t be tumble dried. Unless you can air dry outside, you’ll probably want to hang it in an airing cupboard or near a radiator to dry (or use a heated airer or dehumidifier if you have one).

How well does it work?

When reviewing mattress protectors, we conduct spill tests using solutions of instant coffee and water in increasing sizes (1.5tsp of coffee to 25ml of water, 3tsp to 50ml, 4.5tsp to 75ml and 6tsp to 100ml). With the mattress protector placed between polycotton sheets, I pour the coffee solutions over different areas of the top sheet and measure the size of each stain on the protector after five minutes. If the solution seeps through, I also measure the size of the stain on the bottom sheet.

As you’d hope from a product labelled waterproof, the Nectar protector excelled in this test: none of the coffee solutions seeped through onto the bottom sheet, instead forming puddles on the protector and top sheet. Impressively, there were no stains left on the topper after one wash at 40°C.

What’s it like to sleep on?

The Nectar protector feels silky to the touch and is very comfortable to lie on. I found that the Tencel material felt a fraction slippery, but this isn’t an issue once you’ve got a fitted sheet over the top. I did also notice a slight crinkling noise as I moved around but this wasn’t so loud as to disturb my sleep. The skirt is well-designed and, ignoring the fact that we stretched it to its limits on our considerably tall bed, it will fit well around the vast majority of mattresses. I like the skirt design on a mattress protector, as opposed to corner straps, as you don’t need to worry about it slipping around during the night.

Regular readers will know that my husband is the hot sleeper of the family and he was initially worried that the waterproof nature of the Nectar would lead to a clammy night’s sleep. However, he was pleased to report that the Tencel cover did an excellent job of keeping his temperature regulated through the night. In fact, he also felt that it kept him slightly cooler during hotter nights. On the flip side, as the cooler sleeper, I didn’t wake up freezing either, so we were both happy with the Nectar protector in the temperature regulation department.

Should you buy the Nectar mattress protector?

Highly practical, comfortable and easy to fit to your bed – there’s little to dislike about the Nectar mattress protector. Its waterproof capabilities are faultless, and it does a great job of keeping hotter sleepers cool at night. Yes, there’s a tiny bit of a crinkling noise and you can’t tumble dry it but, overall, this is a great buy.

And while it’s not a budget option by any means, I think the protector is great value for money and is competitively priced – particularly as waterproof protectors are often more expensive than their non-waterproof counterparts. The dual layer design ensures that it does its job extremely well and it’s also easy to clean. It should do a great job of keeping your mattress in tip-top condition for many years to come.