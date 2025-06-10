The best sleep masks to buy in 2025 for a great night’s rest

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

For many of us, getting at least eight hours of shut-eye a night is not always an easy feat, especially if you struggle to drift off or your work shifts dictate that you need to sleep during daylight hours. While there’s no magic solution to getting those essential Zs, getting yourself one of the best eye masks can help.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that these simple sleep tools are more of a fashion gimmick, designed for looks rather than crucial sleep aid, but you’d be wrong. Thanks to a renewed focus on sleep and wellness, these masks have evolved in years gone by, with brands now offering everything from aromatherapy to in-built speakers and comfy contoured padding. And while there’s no guarantee they’ll work for you, for many they can make all the difference, helping to block out light and create that much-needed dark environment to encourage slumber.

Read on for our roundup of recommendations, based on considered product testing. And for a guide on what to look for when it comes to buying a sleep mask, see our buying guide below that.

Best sleep masks: At a glance





How we test sleep masks

Here at Expert Reviews we take our testing seriously, whether the item is big or small, pricey or purse string-friendly. So, it wasn’t just a case of a quick try-on when it came to testing the best sleep masks. Instead, I wore every mask for three nights each (yes, I actually got paid to sleep!) and, to give a more balanced view, my partner also tried out the same masks to compare the fit and to see whether results differed on a different face shape. Although we differed in some areas, on the whole we agreed on the designs we thought were the most effective.

As for exactly what we tested for, there were a few key things. Comfort and fit, obviously, as well as how well the mask blocked out the light. Appearance: did they feel and look luxurious? Would we buy them ourselves? And did they enhance our sleep or cause a through-the-night distraction? I also washed them all (aside from the Spacemasks, which are more a one-time use) to see how well they fared. The results are in, so without further ado, read on to see the best sleep masks for 2025.

The best sleep masks to buy in 2025

1. SnoozeBand Deluxe: Best sleep mask with speakers

Price when reviewed: £70 | Check price at SnoozeBand

Great for… those who like to drift out to white noise or music

those who like to drift out to white noise or music Not so great for…a lighter, subtle feel

For those Calm app listeners among you that like to drift off to sounds, a podcast or music before bed, this could be the sleep mask for you. The SnoozeBand Deluxe has its own built-in speakers, which can pair up with your phone or iPad via Bluetooth, or be used to play white noise offline.

I was a little sceptical about this one and wondered if it was something that I’d use once and never again, but I was pleasantly surprised. I spent one night listening to wave sounds from the sleep mask’s built-in sounds, and another two listening to my own music. Clever? Yes. Easy to use? Yes. Just a couple of small criticisms: Firstly, although it has a timer for automatic switch-off after one, two or three hours, I’d have liked the option for a shorter time period, say half an hour. It’s also quite a large sleep mask and although you can’t feel the speakers, I could feel the padding of the mask when I turned on my side. If you’re looking for a very discreet sleep mask, then this probably isn’t the one.

What it does have is a really decent blackout design, a soft feel and a Velcro fastening that will fit most head sizes. It all rolls smartly up and can be stored in the pouch, easy for travelling or storing away when not in use. Plus you can use the zip compartment for heat or ice packs, and there are three colourways to choose from (I tried the soft grey mask). It’s more spendy than other masks on the market, but actually worth its price tag in my opinion: a great choice for anyone looking to block out any outside noise and combine headphones and a sleep mask in one.

Key details – Material: Polyester blend; Adjustable: Yes; Extra features: In-built speakers with Bluetooth support, compartment for ice or heat packs; Washing instructions: Hand-washing recommending (cover only); Other colours available: Yes

2. Tempur Sleep Mask: Best for complete darkness

Price when reviewed: £45 | Check price at Tempur

Great for… total blackout

total blackout Not so great for…ease of washing

People usually think of memory foam when they think of Tempur, and I was interested to see how the material would fare in the brand’s sleep mask. The soft grey velour mask stretches all the way round the back of the head, where two long Velcro straps fasten it. I liked the fact that it doesn’t sit too tightly on your eyelids and it’s particularly effective at blocking out light, with no gaps at all.

It’s pretty luxurious compared to a standard sleep mask, with an extra padded design and soft-to-touch fabric. However, it was that extra padding around the nose that was a downside for me as it felt too bulky. I think this is a personal preference as my partner listed that as a ‘pro’. The extra-long Velcro straps also caught in my hair a little overnight but, on the plus side, I didn’t notice any movement from it during the night no matter how much I tossed and turned. It’s sponge-wash only for this sleep mask, so if you’re guilty of leaving your make-up on from time to time, it may not be for you.

Key details – Material: Memory foam finished with velour material; Adjustable: Yes; Extra features: N/A; Washing instructions: Sponge-wash only; Other colours available: No

3. Drowsy Silk Sleep Mask: Best luxury sleep mask

Price when reviewed: £69 | Check price at Drowsy

Great for… a luxurious silky feel

a luxurious silky feel Not so great for…small budgets

I don’t think I’ve ever seen, or felt, a sleep mask quite like this one: it was easily my favourite out of the ones I trialled. This gorgeous Damask Rose mask arrived in an equally stylish matching box with a protective pouch, and as soon as I held it I knew it was going to feel luxurious on the face. Handmade with 22 momme mulberry silk, this large padded wrap-around design completely envelopes you, blocking out light efficiently and creating a real cocooning sensation.

For a larger mask it has much more prominent nose cutouts than the Snoozeband Deluxe design and, despite its size, the material is super squishy and light, all of which meant that it felt less suffocating. The straps are adjustable and because the Velcro fastenings are mounted onto the fabric (and are short in length), it didn’t tangle my hair like the Tempur mask did.

There’s a range of colours, so you can take your pick and I genuinely struggled to find fault with it. It felt nice against my skin and squashed down when I lay on my side, so it wasn’t a disturbance on my face. It doesn’t shift position during the night and it’s hand washable. If I had to be extra critical it would be the price, But, as I said before, sometimes you get what you pay for, and that’s never been more evident than with this sumptuous cloud-like style-setting sleep mask.

Key details – Material: 22 Momme silk; Adjustable: Yes; Extra features: N/A; Washing instructions: Hand-wash; Other colours available: Yes

4. The White Company Silk Piped Eye Mask: Best lightweight sleep mask

Price when reviewed: £25 | Check price at The White Company

Great for… a subtle lightweight fit

a subtle lightweight fit Not so great for…blackouts

Coming in at a mid-range price point, this traditional-style ivory sleep mask is a super-light design in a colourway that goes with pretty much everything. I knew what to expect with this mask, having worn similar ones in the past, but having trialled some of the others in this roundup beforehand made for a good comparison.

Yes it’s light, and I like that in a sleep mask, but both myself and my partner could get glimpses of light through the bottom every now and again, so others on this roundup will give better blackout results (Drowsy and Tempur for example). It’s not adjustable, which means it’s more likely to twist during sleep (we both found this to be true), but the elasticated strap is also extremely comfortable to wear.

There are no fancy features with this mask, but crucially it feels soft on the skin and is a no-brainer if you’re travelling as it takes up very little space in your case and is easy to fold. One other thing to note: it’s a hand-wash design and I found it washes well but, because of the light colour, you’ll want to make extra sure not to get any make-up or face creams on it, as they might prove hard to get out.

Key details – Material: 19 Momme silk; Adjustable: No; Extra features: N/A; Washing instructions: Hand wash; Other colours available: No

5. Panda Bamboo Eye Mask: Best silk alternative

Price when reviewed: £18 | Check price at Panda

Great for… A vegan alternative to silk

A vegan alternative to silk Not so great for…eliminating light leaks

As with many of Panda’s bedding and bathroom products, its sleep mask is made from 100% bamboo-derived materials, from the microfibre filling to its bamboo rayon outer. Bamboo has been sweeping the bedding market for some time now, Why? Because it’s naturally antibacterial and hypoallergenic (as well as a good choice for vegans when you consider the production of silk can often involve the killing of the worms used).

At first touch, Panda’s sleep mask felt soothing against the skin, although it’s not quite as smooth as silk. I tried the Vintage Pink colourway, which is a calming neutral option, but it also comes in black or grey. The thick piping around the edge of the mask gives it a luxe look and it feels well made – from the stitching right down to the matching drawstring bag that comes with it. It’s thicker than The White Company’s sleep mask and also has the added bonus of an adjustable strap that keeps it nice and snug. Unfortunately, the shape didn’t fit my face quite as well as some others that I trialled, and there was a slight gap at the bottom that let in a little slither of light. However, it fit my partner much better and he didn’t have that issue at all. My conclusion? Panda’s Bamboo Eye Mask is a well-made product at a great price.

Key details – Material: organic bamboo; Adjustable: Yes; Extra features: N/A; Washing instructions: Machine washable at 30°C; Other colours available: Yes

6. Spritz Wellness Aromatherapy Eye Mask: Best aromatherapy sleep mask

Price when reviewed: £48 | Check price at Spritz Wellness

Great for… Relaxing scents and spa-like experiences

Relaxing scents and spa-like experiences Not so great for…Silky smoothness or adjustability

Forget lavender pillow sprays; an aromatherapy sleep mask is a great way to enhance your bedtime regime with some calming scents. Arriving in a large cotton drawstring bag, the mask I reviewed is one of many patterned designs, all of which are made from Tana Lawn Liberty cotton fabric, so choosing the print and colour of your mask is a novelty right from the get-go. It doesn’t feel quite as soft as some of the silk (or silk alternatives) I tested, but I liked that the shape is slightly larger than other eye masks – such as the Panda and The White Company ones. This made it a much better fit and helped block out the light completely. The elasticated strap isn’t adjustable, but I didn’t find it too tight and I liked the gathered fabric over the top of the elastic. But enough about the style – let’s get on to the aromatherapy USP. Fragranced with lavender, it smells and feels instantly calming, and you can buy refills so you can refresh the scent should you wish.

There’s also the option to buy them unscented for those that prefer a more simple sleep mask (my partner would opt for this, as he’s not a fan of lavender). The cover is removable and washable, which I found really easy just to slip off and hand wash. And if that’s not enough, they can be heated or chilled to help combat tired eyes or headaches. On my third night, at the end of a long week, I placed my mask in the freezer (in a sealed bag) for an hour before bed, resulting in luxurious spa vibes. Of all the sleep masks I tried, this is probably the one that I’d give to someone as a gift: the Liberty fabric, the size and the scent all combine to create a luxurious and restful product.

Key details – Material: Cotton; Adjustable: No; Extra features: Lavender-scented sachet insert (one included), can be chilled in freezer or heated in microwave; Washing instructions: Hand wash (cover only); Other colours available: Yes

7. Spacemasks: Best self-heating sleep masks

Price when reviewed: £18.50 (box of five), £29 (box of seven) | Check price at Spacemasks

Great for… travelling and quick bursts of thermotherapy

travelling and quick bursts of thermotherapy Not so great for…longevity

Spacemasks arrive in a letterbox-friendly package, and inside I found seven small star-printed foil pouches. My first thoughts were how handy these would be for travelling or keeping one in a handbag for an impromptu moment of calm. To operate, you simply open the pouch, unfold your mask and put it on. Then, within minutes, your Spacemask heats up as oxygen reacts with the iron particles in the mask. The heat lasts for around 15 minutes and is ideal for relieving tiredness, eye strain or just for enjoying some warm relaxation. They’re scented too, and you get to pick from four fragrances (mine were jasmine scented).

The warming sensation is really nice without getting too hot and I’d definitely use these as part of a pampering evening. However, because this cotton mask is very thin, it’s not what I’d describe as a luxe product. What it is, however, is very good value, unique, and great for a pre-doze moment of calm. I loved that you didn’t have to heat the masks in the microwave either, making them super quick and easy to use, and I’d happily gift a box to someone. Did they fit well? Yes and no – I could see light coming in from underneath and there were others that were definitely more comfortable. Can you wear them over again? Yes, but the self-heating only happens once and the fragrance didn’t last for the next two evenings. Overall, I’d say these aren’t designed for someone looking for a heavy-duty sleep mask to wear repeatedly – they’re better suited for a single-night mood boost when you just want to close your eyes and let the scent and warmth work its magic.

Key details – Material: Cotton; Adjustable: No; Extra features: Self-heating; Washing instructions: N/A; Other colours available: Yes

How to choose the best sleep mask for you

What are the benefits of using a sleep mask?

Getting into the routine of wearing a sleep mask every night can have many advantages. “The gentle pressure against the face is calming for many, and the darkness can promote a sense of peace allowing for easier sleep,” Dr Seeta Shah – one of Panda London’s sleep experts – points out. “The main benefit of a sleep mask, however, is that it blocks out ambient light, allowing for the production of the so-called ‘sleep hormone’ melatonin. This also helps to regulate the circadian rhythm, which tells your body when to fall asleep.”

What materials are most common?

Sleep masks are available in a range of fabrics, the most popular of which are silk and polyester. The former is usually the preferred, and more expensive, choice due to its hypoallergenic benefits, which make it a great option for those with sensitive skin or allergies. Silk is moisture wicking and these gentle eyemasks are less likely to cause sleep lines or irritation. It’s also said to help combat the effects of aging due to its natural proteins and amino acids.

A note on silk When buying silk products, there are a few important things to bear in mind. To begin with, there are several different types of silk, varying depending on the region, the type of silkworm and plant that it feeds on. Mulberry silk, considered the highest quality, is what you’ll find in a lot of luxury bedding products such as pillowcases. Then you’ve got silk’s grading system, usually rated A (which itself includes grades 6A down to 2A), B or C (there are other grades, down to F, but these are considered inferior). On top of this, you’ve got momme: since silk is so fine, thread count is not an appropriate measurement, so momme is used instead. This refers to the weight and density of the silk, with ratings of 20-25 momme being ideal for bedding products.

Cotton sleep masks will absorb moisture, however they won’t stay as cool as silk and don’t feel quite as nice against the skin. Then there is polyester, which is a more affordable and durable option, however as it doesn’t tend to absorb or wick away moisture (in this case sweat) it can lead to clogged pores.

What other features should l look out for

As well as material, there are other things to consider when choosing a sleep mask. Ultimately, a lot of it comes down to personal preference, and what works for one may not work for another. Does the sleep mask fit you comfortably or does it feel suffocating or too “gappy”? Does it block out light sufficiently? Do you want a contoured sleep mask that rests over your eyes in a way that allows room for your eyelashes to move? Is it washable? Do you want a design that’s thin or padded?

“Eye masks should be made of a gentle fabric and be non-irritating against the skin,” says Dr Shah. “Look out for adjustable straps to ensure comfort, as a too-tight eye mask will cause distraction as you try to drift off, while one that’s too loose will result in light slipping through.”

Then there are the myriad additional features to keep your eyes peeled for: these include aromatherapy, built-in speakers and even massaging technology. A few of the sleep masks we’ve featured in our roundup below offer these extras.

How much should I pay?

Your budget will no doubt determine the sleep mask you choose but it’s fair to say that you often get what you pay for. High-street brands sell sleep masks from around the £12 mark and these are usually the flatter, more fashion-led designs. Prices range upwards, right up to £179 for Therabody’s SmartGoggles: an all-singing, all-dancing design that massages your eyes, forehead and temple to soothing sounds. If you don’t want any fancy features, then you can get a good sleep mask for under £20 – Panda’s Bamboo Eye Mask, for instance, comes in at a reasonable £18.

