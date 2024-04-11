Amazon Echo Sub review: Alexa can be all about that bass

At the other end of the scale, there are people who will consider a £119 subwoofer to be suspiciously cheap and they’re correct to raise an eyebrow in some respects. The Echo Sub goes low, but with a cut-off frequency of around 30Hz, it’s at the edge of what you might call a proper subwoofer. Pricier, hi-fi subs typically reach down to around 20Hz and some get down even lower than that.

So it’s a device that’s aimed squarely at the middle of the market, but it does make a decent difference. Music definitely sounds richer and fuller when the Echo Sub is paired with a regular Echo, and you can easily change the mix either through an in-app equaliser or by simply asking Alexa to “turn up the bass”.

The slight rub with the Echo Sub is that the more you spend, the less you’ll notice the difference. The first-generation Echo with its limited bass output gets a huge lift, but there’s a law of somewhat diminishing returns here. Second-generation Echo speakers have far better bass response with a 2.5in woofer, and the new Echo Plus comes with a 3in woofer. You’ll still notice the difference, for sure, but the impact is less overall.