Apple unveils new Watch Series 8 and Watch SE

After months of speculation, Apple has finally revealed the new Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE. Announced at Apple’s annual September product launch event – where we also saw the arrival of the iPhone 14/iPhone 14 Pro range, the Apple Watch Ultra and the AirPods Pro 2 – the Watch Series 8 and Watch SE are iterative upgrades to their respective predecessors.

Design-wise, very little has changed: although the rumour mill had us believing the new flagship watches would receive the same flat-edged upgrade given to the iPhone 13, the reality is less impressive. Indeed, the Series 8 is borderline identical to its predecessor, with ever-so-slightly slimmer bezels and a marginally bigger always-on screen. The Watch SE also now has a nylon rear that replaces the glass from last year.

Inside, both the Watch Series 8 and the Watch SE are packing a new S8 processor, which Apple says is 20% more powerful than the S7. Both watches also include a new Low Power Mode that keeps more essential applications running while preserving battery life – Apple says it’ll increase it from 18 hours to 36.

Both watches are bristling with health-tracking technology. The Watch Series 8 has a new temperature sensor that’s currently being touted as an ovulation tracking tool – it’ll give you retrospective estimates of when you last ovulated and supplement existing tracking to let you know if your menstruation cycle has deviated from the norm. For your privacy, all cycle information is end-to-end encrypted, meaning even Apple cannot access it.

In addition, both watches have car crash detection technology that uses an advanced three-axis gyroscope and high G-force accelerometer to detect collisions and notify emergency services similar to fall detection.

As with previous generations, the Series 8, Watch SE and Watch Pro can track 14 exercise types plus steps, general activity, heart rate and elevation. It’ll also track your sleep, stress levels (via ECG), blood oxygen saturation and menstrual cycle, and it has fall detection built-in.

Outside of fitness the Watch Series 8 and Watch SE let you make calls, read and respond to notifications and messages, play music, pay via contactless and access a healthy selection of apps on the App Store.

WatchOS 9 replaces WatchOS 8 this year and brings with it a host of small improvements. There are four new watch faces, plus a new medication management app to stay on top of prescriptions. Apple has also made a series of smaller changes to the various fitness-tracking applications (including new on-watch guidance in the Fitness+ app) and has redesigned notifications so that they’re smaller and less intrusive. Finally, and perhaps most intriguingly, you can now remotely control an Apple Watch using a connected iPhone via AirPlay.

The Apple Watch Series 8 will be available in four colours (Midnight, Starlight, Silver and Product RED) and three metallic shades (Silver, Gold and Graphite) and will cost £419 for GPS only and £529 for GPS and cellular. The Watch SE comes in Midnight, Starlight and Silver and will cost £259 (GPS) or £319 (GPS + cellular). Both watches will be available from 16 September.