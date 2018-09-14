Windscribe VPN review: A fast VPN that does a great job of unblocking streaming services

There are plenty of VPN services to choose from, but they differ in lots of ways, including price, privacy, speed, streaming support and more. Windscribe VPN ticks a lot of boxes, and provides a good service overall – although there are a few specific areas where it could do better.

Windscribe VPN review: What you need to know

Windscribe VPN operates a network of secure servers spread across more than 60 countries, and if you’re a paying customer you can send your network traffic through any one of them. This lets you access geo-restricted websites and services, and protects your online privacy: since the server connection is encrypted, your ISP can’t see what you’re doing online, or which sites you’re connecting to.

Unusually, Windscribe offers a basic free service: free users can connect to any of 10 servers in Europe, North America and Hong Kong, and exchange up to 10GB of data per month. That’s not enough to binge on US Netflix, but it’s plenty for the odd bit of secure browsing.

If you’re willing to pay, it’s £7.50 a month to access the full range of servers, with unlimited data and unlimited devices permitted to connect at once. You can save money by signing up for a year in advance, which works out to £40.82, or £3.40 a month. That’s a competitive price, although some other VPNs such as Hotspot Shield and Private Internet Access offer multi-year packages that work out even cheaper.

Uniquely, in addition to its standard plans, Windscribe offers a “build your own plan” option, which offers access to individual servers for $1 per server per month. That covers 10GB of data, with additional 10GB chunks costing an extra dollar. Depending on your needs it could be a smart deal.

Windscribe VPN review: Setup and basic use

Windscribe offers native client applications for Windows, macOS, Android and iOS, and supports a range of additional platforms including Linux and Amazon Fire TV devices. There are browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox and Opera too, so you can easily manage the VPN while you’re browsing.

We tested the Windows client, and frankly we didn’t love it. The interface is like nothing we’ve ever seen before, with a weird irregular shape and cryptic buttons and labels dotted in seemingly random places. The window even changes size and shape when you click to open the Locations drop-down or the Settings page. Perhaps you’ll like the retro-futuristic design, but to us it’s simply a usability nightmare.

Still, the location list is easy to get around. It shows all the available countries and cities,

along with a bar display next to each server giving an indication of latency. You can search the list by name, curate a selection of favourites or just let the program choose the fastest available server.

The Settings interface is fairly straightforward too, once you decode the icons down the sidebar. You can configure split tunnelling, pick a VPN protocol (the default is IKEv2 but you can switch to WireGuard if you prefer) and set up the “R.O.B.E.R.T.” feature that blocks online ads, malware and other undesirable content while the VPN is connected.

You can also set Windscribe to automatically connect the VPN on launch, although sadly you can’t mark individual networks as trusted or untrusted. There’s no kill-switch as such either, but that’s all right because Windscribe includes a fully functional firewall instead.

The Android client, thankfully, has a rather more conventional interface, with the location list helpfully appearing on the main app page. The main features of the Windows client are here too, including split tunnelling, although there’s no equivalent to the firewall, which could be a concern if anonymity is a priority.

Windscribe VPN review: Privacy and security

We pitted Windscribe's Windows client against numerous VPN-testing websites, and all of them confirmed that the VPN doesn’t leak DNS lookups or other information. If you really want to be untraceable, it’s possible to set up multi-hop routes that send your traffic through two different servers – perhaps in different countries. Needless to say, though, this comes at the expense of speed

Our only reservation about Windscribe’s security credentials is the fact that the company’s based in Canada – one of the “Five Eyes” nations that shares intelligence with the UK, US and others. If that makes you uneasy, consider a VPN based in a more neutral location, such as NordVPN in Panama or Hide.me VPN in Malaysia.

However, like almost every VPN, Windscribe has a “no-logs” policy, meaning no identifiable user data is stored – so even if the company is asked to hand over customer information, your privacy should be protected. If you really want to remain off the grid, you can pay for the service in Bitcoin, so the company never knows your real bank details.

Windscribe VPN review: Performance

Using a VPN is always slower than connecting directly through your regular ISP connection, but some services are faster than others.

We first tested Windscribe on a Windows 11 laptop. Before we enabled the VPN, the Google Speed Test tool measured download speeds of 215Mbits/sec over our Virgin Media fibre broadband line. After we’d connected to a Windscribe server in London, this dropped modestly to 201Mbits/sec. That’s not bad at all – in practice you won’t notice any slowdown.

The VPN performed well over a longer distance too, with the New York server giving us an average download speed of 178Mbits/sec. That’s not quite the best speed we’ve seen – NordVPN managed 196Mbits/sec in the same test – but it’s still well above average, and more than fast enough for anything you’re likely to be doing.

We then moved onto the Android app, running on a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet. This time the connection to the London server wasn’t so speedy, but at 175Mbits/sec it was still absolutely usable. Even the New York server gave us pretty decent download speeds of 115Mbits/sec. While slower than the desktop connection, that's a good speed for an Android VPN, and not far behind ExpressVPN, which took the crown in this test with 124Mbits/sec.

Windscribe VPN review: Streaming

Until recently, Windscribe offered special “Windflix” servers, dedicated to unblocking streaming services in Canada, Japan the UK and the US. Those have recently been retired, however: in the words of Windscribe’s support agent, “all servers are Windflix-y now”.

To test this, we connected to the regular New York server on our Windows laptop and tried accessing a few of the most popular streaming services. We were delighted to see that both Netflix and Disney+ immediately served up their US libraries, and we were able to log into Hulu too.

The VPN works equally well for British travellers abroad: after connecting to a UK server we had no problem watching BBC iPlayer, BritBox and Now TV in the browser.

Results on Android were mixed, however. The UK sites all worked perfectly via their mobile apps, but the US ones did not. While Windscribe was connected to a US server, the Netflix and Disney+ apps both continued to serve up their UK libraries, while Hulu complained that the service wasn’t available in our location.

Windscribe VPN review: Customer support

Almost all VPNs let you create support tickets and correspond with agents by email, but most also offer live chat for quick answers. Sadly, Windscribe doesn't: the interactive help option just connects you to an AI chatbot called Garry. Naturally, this is available 24/7, but it doesn’t know everything and can give frustratingly robotic answers.

Still, email support is pretty fast: we tried firing off a few queries and got good answers within a few hours. Just note that it's available between 9am and 6pm Toronto time, which means 2pm to 10pm in the UK. There’s also an online knowledge base, and a subreddit where support staff sometimes respond to questions and issues.

Windscribe VPN review: Verdict

Windscribe is a fast VPN with some good features and excellent streaming capabilities. However, the interface design certainly won’t please everyone, and the lack of live 24/7 technical support is a disappointment.

It's worth remembering too that the service is located in Canada, which isn't the most secretive country in the world. But if you’re happy with that then there's plenty to like about Windscribe, and it's not too expensive – especially for busy households that can take advantage of the unlimited connections it allows.

