Sonos Move 2 review: A surprisingly significant update

That justification becomes even harder when so little, apparently, has changed. Set the Move 2 next to its predecessor and there are visible differences, but they appear to be merely aesthetic: the vertical Sonos logo is black on black now (or white on white, or green on green), and the charging stand is a little more angular and chunky.

Otherwise, it’s the same 241mm tall, ovalised structure that tapers towards a shock-resistant, rubberised base. It’s still battery-powered, so you can lift it off its charging base using the grip cut into the speaker’s rear, although at 3.1kg it’s a little hefty to be called a truly portable wireless speaker. It also retains its IP56 rating for dust and water resistance, allowing you to carry it out into the garden and leave it there without worrying too much about it getting wet.

Look a little closer and you’ll see quite a few small changes have been made, however. The control system, for one, has been updated to bring the Move into line with Sonos’ ERA speakers. Instead of having to tap cryptic symbols on top of the speaker to adjust the volume up and down, you simply drag your finger up or down the track. It’s a much more intuitive system that means even those unfamiliar with the speaker can perform simple actions.

The microphone mute button in the centre has also been removed and replaced with a button for summoning your voice assistant. You can still mute the speaker’s microphones to prevent it listening to your private conversations, but with the Move 2 you flick a switch at the rear instead.

The biggest updates for the Move 2, however, are those ones you can’t see. The first is that the battery life has been upgraded from the previous speaker’s 11 hours to 24 hours this time around. Sonos also says it has reduced the speaker’s idle power consumption by 40%; I recorded this at 1.5W-1.6W when sat idle in its cradle compared with around 2.8W-2.9W consumed by the original Sonos Move.

Sonos has also added stereo audio to the Move 2, via a pair of angled tweeters positioned just above the mid-woofer driver hidden beneath the speaker’s wraparound metal grille. These tweeters are angled so that they fire to the left and right, in theory producing a stereo effect.

