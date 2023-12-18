Sony Inzone Buds review: Capable gaming earbuds with a couple of crucial caveats

Noise cancellation has become an increasingly common inclusion on gaming headsets of late and, unsurprisingly given Sony’s track record, it’s handled well here. You don’t get quite the same level of attenuation as you would while using the WF-1000XM5, nor can you adjust how strong the cancellation is, but I found it blocked out more than enough external noise to fully focus on the games I was playing.

There’s also a transparency mode available when you need to tune into your surroundings. Again, it’s not up the the high standards set by the WF-1000XM5, but did allow me to communicate with my partner without having to pause my game.

Switching modes couldn’t be simpler, with a single tap on the left earbud cycling between noise cancellation, ambient awareness and having both turned off. The remaining touch controls are equally straightforward. Holding your finger down on the left bud turns the microphones on or off, while a single tap on the right increases volume. A longer press lowers the volume and the Inzone Buds were responsive to my touch and quick to act on my commands.

The Inzone Buds’ in-ear stamina is also to be applauded. You won’t find many true wireless earbuds able to last much more than seven or eight hours with noise cancellation engaged, but the Inzone Buds have the juice to handle an all-day gaming marathon and then some.