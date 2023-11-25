Sennheiser Ambeo Plus price PLUMMETS for Black Friday

The soundbar has a high-quality build and finish. It’s not the smallest on the market, but compared to the Ambeo Max, it’s considerably more manageable. The soundbar is equipped with an array of physical and wireless connections, including HDMI eARC, digital optical, stereo RCA inputs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Chromecast. Control options are extensive, ranging from voice assistants to a well-specified control app, touch controls and a dedicated remote control handset​​

We found in our Ambeo Soundbar Plus review that it excelled in delivering balanced, absorbing and convincingly cinematic sound. It handles native Dolby Atmos content with finesse, creating a deep, wide soundstage with an appreciable height element. The soundbar also functions well as a speaker for playing music, handling rhythmic expression effectively and maintaining high detail levels​​.