Sennheiser Ambeo Plus price PLUMMETS for Black Friday
Grab the Sennheiser Ambeo Plus - one of our favourite soundbars - for less this Black Friday
Here we’ve got another soundbar Black Friday deal: the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus has dropped past the grand mark to just £899. Earning a Best Buy award at its launch price of £1,299, this soundbar has been a top pick in the standalone soundbar market, even moreso at this discounted price.
The Ambeo Soundbar Plus is part of Sennheiser’s range of Dolby Atmos soundbars, offering a smaller and more affordable alternative to the original Ambeo, now known as Ambeo Max. Despite being smaller, it’s still powerful with 400 watts of Class D amplification powering nine individual speaker drivers. The dimensions of 1,051 x 121 x 75mm and a weight of 6.3kg make it a relatively compact but impressive device.
The soundbar has a high-quality build and finish. It’s not the smallest on the market, but compared to the Ambeo Max, it’s considerably more manageable. The soundbar is equipped with an array of physical and wireless connections, including HDMI eARC, digital optical, stereo RCA inputs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Chromecast. Control options are extensive, ranging from voice assistants to a well-specified control app, touch controls and a dedicated remote control handset
We found in our Ambeo Soundbar Plus review that it excelled in delivering balanced, absorbing and convincingly cinematic sound. It handles native Dolby Atmos content with finesse, creating a deep, wide soundstage with an appreciable height element. The soundbar also functions well as a speaker for playing music, handling rhythmic expression effectively and maintaining high detail levels.
This Black Friday deal on the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus stands out for its combination of compact size, powerful performance and excellent sound quality. It was good value at full price – it’s spectacular value at a reduced price.