This budget Black Friday soundbar deal is simply BRILLIANT

In terms of design, the Panorama 3 is sleek and relatively compact, measuring 1,200 x 140 x 65mm, making it suitable for large screen TVs. Despite weighing 6.5kg, it’s surprisingly slender. Bowers & Wilkins has included a wall bracket for those who prefer wall mounting, and the soundbar also features capacitive touch buttons for basic control. However, it’s worth noting that the Panorama 3 has limited physical connections, with only one HDMI eARC socket, Ethernet, and optical ports​​.

The sound quality of the Panorama 3 is impressive. It’s most immersive when delivering Atmos content, but it also performs well with other types of audio content, like music and TV shows. The soundbar has an arrangement of 13 drivers in a 3.1.2 configuration, delivering room-filling sound. The Atmos height effects, while not as impactful as some competitors like the Sonos Arc, still contribute to an enhanced sense of immersion. However, the soundbar lacks room optimization technology and EQ presets, which might be a downside for some users​​.