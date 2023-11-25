This budget Black Friday soundbar deal is simply BRILLIANT
Grab the Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar at an enormous discount this Black Friday
This Black Friday, the Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar is available for a record low of £399. This price is a significant drop from its average of £814 at Amazon and original price of £899. Earning four out of five stars and a Recommended award in our original review, this is one deal you won’t want to miss.
The Panorama 3, a 3.1.2-channel soundbar, houses 13 speaker drivers powered by a total of 400W Class D amplification. It’s designed to function as an all-in-one audio solution for your TV, being the first in its range to support Dolby Atmos. This results in immersive audio with height effects. The soundbar also has AirPlay 2 compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, and supports high-resolution codecs like aptX Adaptive, SBC, and AAC. It’s an attractive package for those looking for a premium sound experience without the clutter of multiple speakers or a complex setup.
In terms of design, the Panorama 3 is sleek and relatively compact, measuring 1,200 x 140 x 65mm, making it suitable for large screen TVs. Despite weighing 6.5kg, it’s surprisingly slender. Bowers & Wilkins has included a wall bracket for those who prefer wall mounting, and the soundbar also features capacitive touch buttons for basic control. However, it’s worth noting that the Panorama 3 has limited physical connections, with only one HDMI eARC socket, Ethernet, and optical ports.
The sound quality of the Panorama 3 is impressive. It’s most immersive when delivering Atmos content, but it also performs well with other types of audio content, like music and TV shows. The soundbar has an arrangement of 13 drivers in a 3.1.2 configuration, delivering room-filling sound. The Atmos height effects, while not as impactful as some competitors like the Sonos Arc, still contribute to an enhanced sense of immersion. However, the soundbar lacks room optimization technology and EQ presets, which might be a downside for some users.
The Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar at £399 is an excellent Black Friday deal for those seeking a high-quality, all-in-one sound solution. Its combination of premium design, impressive sound quality, and the convenience of built-in voice controls and streaming app support makes it a highly appealing choice for a range of audio needs.