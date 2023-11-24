This is the BEST soundbar deal this Black Friday
Get a gigantic discount on the fantastic, five-star JBL Bar 1300 soundbar this Black Friday
The JBL Bar 1300 is available in this Black Friday deal for an incredible £780, down from its average price of £1,299. You’ll need to enter the BFJBLBARS in the “Promo code” box to take advantage of this outrageous offer. With an Expert Reviews Recommended award and a five-star rating, this model stands out in the competitive soundbar landscape.
The JBL Bar 1300 is a multi-channel soundbar supporting Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based audio. It includes detachable and rechargeable wireless rear surround speakers, eliminating the need for cables and power sockets. It also offers an 11.1.4-channel system, powered by a staggering 1,170W, with a wireless subwoofer sporting a 10in driver. Despite its size, the bar fits sleekly in front of a TV, with a minimalist style and a solid build suitable for 65-inch screen sizes.
Connectivity options are ample, with three HDMI inputs, an HDMI output with eARC, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Chromecast and AirPlay 2. The system also features Alexa Multi-Room, various voice assistants and Pure Voice for enhanced dialogue clarity. Despite lacking passthrough for 4K/120Hz and VRR, it remains competitive with similar models from LG and Samsung.
When we reviewed the JBL Bar 1300, it impressed with a coherent and powerful soundstage, seamless steering of effects around the room and excellent performance with music. The auto-calibration feature ensures a balanced audio delivery. The larger drivers provide clarity and detail, and the subwoofer delivers a solid bass foundation. Its overall performance is excellent, making it a viable option for those seeking an immersive audio experience.
The JBL Bar 1300 at £780 is an exceptional Black Friday deal. It’s a top choice for a high-quality, flexible sound system that delivers a fully immersive audio experience.