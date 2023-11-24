This is the BEST soundbar deal this Black Friday

Connectivity options are ample, with three HDMI inputs, an HDMI output with eARC, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Chromecast and AirPlay 2. The system also features Alexa Multi-Room, various voice assistants and Pure Voice for enhanced dialogue clarity. Despite lacking passthrough for 4K/120Hz and VRR, it remains competitive with similar models from LG and Samsung​​.

When we reviewed the JBL Bar 1300, it impressed with a coherent and powerful soundstage, seamless steering of effects around the room and excellent performance with music. The auto-calibration feature ensures a balanced audio delivery. The larger drivers provide clarity and detail, and the subwoofer delivers a solid bass foundation. Its overall performance is excellent, making it a viable option for those seeking an immersive audio experience​​.