Best Sonos speaker 2023: Which Sonos should you buy?

Sonos is the king of multiroom audio. Add two or three (or more) Sonos speakers to your home, and you'll be amazed at how quick and easy it is to have music playing wirelessly in multiple rooms across the house. Whether you subscribe to a music streaming service or want to play music from your phone, Sonos has created an ecosystem that makes it painless to playback music – and with the addition of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, you can even control a whole house full of Sonos products with your voice alone.

Not only that, the Sonos system keeps being updated with streaming services. For example, it supports Deezer Elite's high-definition service, as well as Tidal, Spotify and Apple Music among many others - a full list can be found on the company's website. Whenever new services are added to the Sonos system, new software is automatically pushed out to all of the speakers on your network, which is incredibly convenient.

Sonos' apps are available on iOS and Android and there's also desktop software available for Windows and OS X.

The best Sonos speakers to buy

There are plenty of options in the Sonos range but it can be tricky deciding which speaker is right for your home and what accessories you need. We’ve made it easier for you by detailing the best Sonos speakers below to help you get the party started.

Sonos One: A seriously smart speaker

Price: £250 | Buy now from Amazon

The Sonos One is the company's only smart speaker. Coupled with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, you can ask Alexa general questions (such as the weather) or even set an alarm for you. You might be wondering here: what's the difference between an Amazon Echo device then? The sound quality. The Sonos One is by far the best sounding smart speaker for its size. It reproduces super-sounding audio and also works as a multi-room speaker through Sonos' fantastic ecosystem.

Sonos Arc: A superb soundbar

Price: £775 | Buy now from Amazon



Yes, it is possible to create a wireless home theatre setup using the Sonos System. The Arc is Sonos’ latest soundbar – replacing the Playbar – and it offers 11 Class-D amplifiers and 11 separate drivers covering the centre channel (two woofers and a tweeter) and left/right channels (one woofer each), plus sideways-firing woofers and diagonally firing tweeters for added audio width and even two upwards-firing drivers to deal with Dolby Atmos overhead channels. Resultant is a standalone soundbar with audio that can’t be beaten for the money and teams up with your TV via its single HDMI port – hopefully, that's enough connectivity for you. You can pair it with other Sonos speakers too, like the Sonos Sub for additional bass, making it especially enticing to those already locked into the Sonos ecosystem.

Sonos Sub (Gen 3): Add some sub-bass to your Sonos setup

Price: £649 | Buy now from Amazon

The Sonos Sub (Gen 3) is ideally paired with the Arc, as it brings the low-frequency response (down to 25Hz) to add to the explosions and rumble of your movies. The Sub will also happily work with Sonos speakers that aren't the Arc, too, so you can throw in two extra Sonos One SL speakers for full surround sound. The Sub can be oriented how you like as well, so you can have it stood upright or lie it down flat to hide away under your sofa. For punchy but controlled bass extension in an easy-to-use product, the Sub is a sublime choice.

Sonos Sub Mini: Solid sub-bass for less

Price: £429 | Buy now from Amazon



The Sonos Sub Mini is a cheaper, more compact alternative to the Sub that’s still capable of providing some impressive low-end impact. Made to support the Sonos Ray and Beam 2 soundbars, the Sub Mini is best used in small or medium sized rooms as it lacks the heft of its bigger and more expensive sibling. It still extends down to 25Hz, however – the same as the full-size Sub – while offering many of the same features and remains the best-value pick for deeper bass.

Sonos Trueplay Tuning app for iOS

Acoustic performance can be drastically affected by how you place your speakers, whether that’s close to a wall, recessed in a corner or hidden behind a curtain. The latter, according to Sonos, is a common occurrence when it talks to its users. It seems, not everyone wants to have their speakers out on display.

Sonos' Trueplay tuning software comes as part of the Sonos Controller app. Trueplay attempts to bring “acoustic transparency” by calibrating your speaker based on the acoustic response of your room. The speaker will emit a test sound and use your iOS device to take measurements as you walk around the room. You’ll need to wave your arms and device around in circles. It will also tell you when you’re not moving enough. Cheeky.

The Trueplay software then analyses how the test frequency bounces off different surfaces in your room and then tunes the Sonos speaker(s) accordingly. Trueplay, at present, will unfortunately only work with iOS devices. Due to the vast differences in hardware configuration on Android devices, it'll be a while till we see it ported over. Trueplay works with the Sonos One, Play:1, Play:3, Play:5, Playbase and Playbar.