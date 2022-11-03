Best waterproof speakers 2022: The top speakers to withstand water you can buy today

If you live in the UK, you’ll know that rain is never too far away, so owning one of the best waterproof speakers is a great method of ensuring you can keep the music playing and the good times rolling whatever the weather.

But the best waterproof speakers come in handy regardless of where you live or the climatic conditions you’re used to. Being able to enjoy audio while taking a shower or bath safe in the knowledge you won’t damage your speaker is one of life’s great pleasures, while water-resistant speakers provide peace of mind when around those prone to spillages, such as young children or adults that may have had one drink too many.

Not all speakers come with the necessary level of protection to survive a sudden deluge, dip in the pool or glass of vino poured over them, however. And even if they do, they may not have all the other features you need. To help you select the best waterproof speaker for your needs, we’ve gathered together our favourite options across a wide range of categories and price points.

All of our recommendations below have been thoroughly tested to ensure that water will never get in the way of your audio enjoyment again, whichever one you choose. We’ve also included a comprehensive buying guide detailing all the things you should consider when buying a waterproof speaker.

How to choose the best waterproof speaker for you

What is a waterproof speaker?

That might seem like a silly question but hear us out. Given that many products claim to be water-resistant and weatherproof, it can be difficult to parse which speakers are actually waterproof and which can only withstand a few spots of rain. Thankfully, you can find exactly just how resistant a speaker is to the elements by looking at the IP rating it possesses.

What is an IP rating?

In this context, IP stands for ingress protection and refers to how effectively devices prevent external agents from getting inside their structure and potentially damaging important components. The first digit in an IP rating relates to the ingress of solid particles such as dust, with the second referring to protection against water.

Products are only awarded official IP ratings if they’re able to successfully demonstrate their ability to withstand these agents. When discerning a device’s water resistance, a product will be tested at specific water quantities, pressures and angles and for varying lengths of time. Below, you’ll find a breakdown of what a device needs to be able to withstand to achieve each level IP rating.

First digit (protection against ingress of solid objects like dust and dirt) Second digit (protection against ingress of water) X: Not tested X: Not tested 0: No protection 0: No protection 1: Solid foreign objects ∅ ≥ 50mm 1: Vertical droplets for at least 10mins 2: Solid foreign objects ∅ ≥ 12.5mm 2: Diagonal droplets (15 degrees) for at least 10mins 3: Solid foreign objects ∅ ≥ 2.5mm 3: Rain-like, diagonal sprays (up to 60 degrees) for at least 5mins 4: Solid foreign objects ∅ ≥ 1.0mm 4: Splashed water for at least 10mins 5: Dust protected 4K: Splashed water under greater pressure 6: Dust tight 5: Water jets for at least 3mins 6: Powerful water jets for at least 3mins 6K: Powerful water jets under even greater pressure 7: At least 30-minute submersion at 1m depth 8: Continuous submersion at 3m depth 9K: Powerful, high-temperature water jets

What IP rating should I look for?

For assurance that your speaker is waterproof, you’ll want to go for products that have a number seven or higher in the second column of the table above. This guarantees that should you inadvertently drop your new purchase into any shallow body of water, it will still be functional when you fish it out.

While level 9K would appear to be the ultimate protection on paper, you won’t find that attributed to speakers since 9K figures are usually reserved for road appliances and other construction-centred products. That leaves IP67 and IP68 as the top-tier options to look for as they’re both dustproof and waterproof, meaning they can handle just about any conditions you throw at them.

Speakers with IPX4, IPX5 and IPX6 ratings are not considered waterproof as they are unable to withstand lengthy immersion in water. They’re still water-resistant, however, and will survive a rain shower or having a drink spilt on them, so aren’t bad options if you only plan on taking your speaker outside occasionally.

That said, this is a roundup of the best waterproof speakers, so all the models on this list possess a rating of at least IPX7, with most of them completely protected against the ingress of dust, too.

What other features do I need besides waterproofing?

Since you’re looking for a waterproof speaker, it’s pretty much guaranteed you’ll want to be able to carry it around with you relatively easily. Consequently, getting a speaker that’s compact and lightweight yet able to meet your audio output needs should be high up your priority list.

Another essential spec to consider is battery life. Without the safety net of a mains power supply, you’ll want to make sure that your speaker can keep playing music for a sufficient length of time. That is usually between eight and 16 hours, but the best batteries can hit figures upwards of 25 hours at moderate volumes.

Most waterproof speakers use Bluetooth as their primary form of connecting to an audio source, but it’s also worth looking out for the ability to connect to Wi-Fi networks. This is especially true if you're a fan of using voice controls, as wireless support often goes hand in hand with support for voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

How much should I spend on a waterproof speaker?

Waterproofing isn’t a feature that has to cost an arm and a leg, with many of the best portable Bluetooth speakers being waterproof by default. The cheapest worthwhile waterproof speakers – with IP67 protection – start from around £50, while more premium options can rise well above the £200 mark. There’s plenty of value to be found in between those two price points, but the general rule of thumb is the more you pay, the more features and better sound you’ll receive.

Best waterproof speakers to buy

1. B&O Beosound A1 2nd gen: Best waterproof speaker under £250

Price: £239 | Buy now from Amazon



Bang & Olufsen’s Beosound A1 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers around and it also happens to be waterproof, making it any easy choice for this list. Its audio quality is excellent, and its 40-hour battery life at low volume (around half that at moderate listening levels) is equally outstanding. Other useful features include Amazon Alexa voice assistant support via the Alexa app and the ability to use the Beosound A1 as a speakerphone for calls thanks to its three built-in microphones.

It’s not as robust as some of the other options on this list, but it looks gorgeous, and its IP67 rating certifies it fully dustproof and waterproof so it will survive immersion in 1m of water for up to 30 minutes. You’re unlikely to leave a speaker of its price soaking for anywhere near that long, but it’s good to know you could if you wanted to.

Key specs – IP rating: IP67; Drivers: 2; Inputs: USB-C; Outputs: No; Wireless: Bluetooth 5.1; Voice assistant: Supported (via Alexa app); Dimensions (WDH): 133 x 133 x 46mm; Weight: 552g

2. Marshall Emberton II: Best-looking waterproof speaker

Price: £149 | Buy now from John Lewis



Mixing iconic style with some hearty sonics, the Marshall Emberton II is an excellent follow-up to the original. Its aesthetic conjures up images of rock guitarists from years gone by thanks to its woven, amplifier-style grille adorned with the company’s instantly recognisable logo. You wouldn’t necessarily expect a speaker sporting such a look to offer effective waterproofing but the Emberton does just that, while also adding dust-proofing to the list of features possessed by its predecessor.

Marshall’s multidirectional sound is also stellar for a speaker of the Emberton’s size. Solid balance is achieved throughout the mix, there’s no shortage of detail, and the bass response provides a healthy thump without ever becoming boomy. Companion app support allows you to further boost that bass if required, while the physical controls on the speaker are well thought out and very easy to use.

Key specs – IP rating: IP67; Drivers: 2 (plus two passive); Inputs: No; Outputs: No; Wireless: Bluetooth 5.1; Voice assistant: No; Battery life: 30 hours; Dimensions (WDH): 160 x 76 x 68mm; Weight: 700g

3. Sonos Roam: Best waterproof speaker for most people

Price: From £169 | Buy now from Amazon



While the vast majority of waterproof speakers have Bluetooth connectivity, most lack the ability to stream audio over a Wi-Fi connection. The Sonos Roam is one of a handful that can be hooked up to your wireless network and integrated into a multiroom speaker system.

That connectivity also allows the Sonos Roam to double as a smartspeaker since Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are built-in. Other tricks up the Roam’s sleeve include support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect, while the Sonos app provides integrated access to a huge range of streaming platforms.

On the audio front, the Roam produces powerful, bass-heavy sound that’s ideal for outdoor use, where its IP67 rating comes in very handy. Its battery life of ten hours could be better, but it’s not too shabby for a speaker of the Roam’s size and didn’t prevent it scooping Best Bluetooth Speaker at our Tech Product of the Year Awards in 2021.

Key specs – IP rating: IP67; Drivers: 2; Inputs: No; Outputs: No; Wireless: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, Airplay 2, Spotify Connect; Voice assistant: Yes; Battery life: Up to ten hours; Dimensions (WDH): 168 x 62 x 60mm; Weight: 430g

4. Tronsmart T7: Best waterproof speaker for use without a phone

Price: £60 | Buy now from Amazon



While Bluetooth connectivity is incredibly handy, sometimes you’ll find yourself yearning for a way to enjoy audio when you’ve not got your smartphone. The Tronsmart T7 is perfect for such situations, as it has a TF/microSD card via which you can play saved audio files.

Not only does it possess that rare ability, but it sounds great for the money, with twin tweeters and a single woofer producing crisp mids and highs alongside booming bass, the levels of which can be tweaked using the Tronsmart app.

The speaker boasts an IPX7 rating and respectable battery life of up to 12 hours with its RGB lighting turned off. Those qualities, alongside a competitive price, make the T7 a brilliant budget solution for those who love kayaking, paddleboarding and other water-based activities where bringing your smartphone is just too risky.

Key specs – IP rating: IPX7; Drivers: 3 (plus two passive); Inputs: MicroSD; Outputs: No; Wireless: Bluetooth 5.3; Voice assistant: Supported (via microphone); Battery life: 12 hours; Dimensions (WDH): 78 x 216 x 8.5mm; Weight: 870g

5. JBL Flip Essential 2: Best waterproof speaker under £100

Price: £89 | Buy now from Very



The JBL Flip Essential 2 may be smaller and slightly quieter than speakers such as the Tronsmart T7, but it delivers crystal-clear sound with a beautifully bright punch. That clarity is appreciated throughout the sonic spectrum: bass is rich and textured, highs are clean and crisp, and mids are well defined.

Even its apparent faults aren’t major wrongs. That marginally lower maximum volume, for instance, is primarily down to the Essential 2’s size, and its compact form enables it to be popped into an average trouser pocket fairly comfortably.

The impressive build and sound quality does come at a cost, however, with the Flip Essential 2 slightly pricier than many of its similarly specified competitors. It also lacks welcome extras such as a built-in microphone or SD slot, but in terms of overall quality, you won’t find better than the IPX7-rated JBL Flip Essential 2 for under £100.

Key specs – IP rating: IPX7; Drivers: 1; Inputs: No; Outputs: No; Wireless: Bluetooth 5.1; Voice assistant: No; Battery life: Ten hours; Dimensions (WDH): 175 x 70 x 68mm; Weight: 520g

6. Huawei Sound Joy: Best waterproof speaker for battery life

Price: £100 | Buy now from Huawei



The Sound Joy is a solid all-rounder that excels in one key area: battery life. When listening at moderate volume you can expect up to 26 hours of use, which is a lot more than most speakers of the Sound Joy’s ilk can manage and makes it ideal for long stays away from a charging port.

An IP67 rating ensures it can be used in all manner of conditions without succumbing to water or dust damage, and the sound quality it delivers is impactful, in no small part due to Huawei’s collaboration with high-end audio manufacturer Devialet. Effective sonic dispersion and a bass-heavy default sound profile result in punchy performance across different musical genres and environments, and the speaker performs particularly well outdoors.

A multicoloured LED ring adds a dash of colour to the Sound Joy and the AI Life companion app provides a few useful customisation options, including the ability to sync the lights to whatever’s playing, which is rather cool.

Key specs – IP rating: IP67; Drivers: 2; Inputs: No; Outputs: No; Wireless: Bluetooth 5.2; Voice assistant: Supported; Battery life: Up to 26 hours; Dimensions (WDH): 70 x 70 x 200mm; Weight: 680g

