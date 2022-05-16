The best garden football goals to buy in 2022
Advertisement
Forget jumpers for goalposts, here are the best football goals for any size garden and any age group
Finding space for a bit of footie can be a difficult task. Communal pitches and courts are often occupied or are booked up for the foreseeable future, while local parks usually lack the crucial goalposts you need to live out your soccer dreams. The easiest alternative is getting one of the best garden football goals so you can enjoy some game time at home.
Of course, you’ll need a decent-sized garden for a proper game of five-a-side, but even if your garden, patio or driveway is on the small side, there are still goals designed to help hone your shooting accuracy and goalkeeping prowess in a confined space. Either way, there’s little better than a back-garden kickabout to get you (and your kids) off the sofa and away from screens for an afternoon.
Whether you’re trying to get your friends and family into the beautiful game or catering to some football-addicted children, we’ve gathered together the best garden football goals for any size garden and on any budget. There are goals suitable for the smallest of people up to professionally sized equipment of Premier League standard. You’ll even find nets designed to improve first touch control and finishing. Read on for a complete list of our favourites.
READ NEXT: Best goalkeeper gloves
Best garden football goals to buy
1. Opti PVC Goal: Best-value garden football goal
Price: £34 | Buy now from Argos
Goalposts the same size as this Opti model from other top brands may offer a more secure frame, but they also sell for around three times the price while using similar materials. If a budget buy that still offers great value is what you had in mind, this PVC frame is an excellent choice.
Its size isn’t the largest out there, but should be enough for most garden kickabouts. Those PVC materials are easily assembled and don’t weigh a tonne, which makes it easy to lug this goal around your back lawn. In terms of value, this is the best we’ve found at a very good price.
Key specs – Materials: PVC; Size (HWD): 1.22 x 2.44 x 0.92m
2. Kipsta Inflatable Air Kage: Best garden goal for toddlers
Price: £30 | Buy now from Decathlon
As your child begins walking, they’re inevitably going to take a tumble or two. So, when training them up to be the next Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s best to get the most cushioned garden goal you can get to avoid any extra injuries.
In that regard, this set by Kipsta is a perfect fit. Being inflatable, it shouldn’t cause any cuts and bruises in the event of a collision with the uprights. The inflatable design also means it’s easy to set up and remains lightweight, even when fully erected, so moving it around isn’t a hassle – it even has a built-in bag at the goal’s rear to pack it into when you’re done.
Its low weight means it can easily tip over, but peg and weigh down the corners and you’re all set for lots of crashing shots on goal from your toddler.
Key specs – Materials: Polyester, polyurethane; Size (HWD): 0.95 x 0.70 x 0.55m
3. Lifetime Adjustable Goal: Best steel goal
Price: £90 | Buy now from Amazon
To get the satisfying clang of a ball striking the post and going in, you’ll need a heavier goal frame to avoid it moving too much on impact. If that sounds appealing, and you want a goal frame that is built to last, you can’t do better than this Lifetime Heavy Duty Steel goal.
The steel frame is sturdy enough for the toughest of shots, especially once staked into the ground. That metal body is weather resistant, too, while it’s adjustable sizing makes it adaptable to whatever scenarios you’re playing out.
Key specs – Materials: Alloy steel, nylon; Sizes (HWD): 1.52 x 2.13 x 1.22m/1.22 x 1.83 x 1.22m/0.91 x 1.22 x 1.22m
4. Extfans Pop-up Goal: Best garden goal for kids
Price: From £29 | Buy now from Amazon
When kids tend to properly get into football at ages six, seven and eight, it may be too soon to know how long their new passion will burn brightly for. Plus, given their smaller height and limbs, large-scale PVC goals are just too big, while the hard frame could be a cause for injury. The solution to these problems is getting a small, soft-shell goal that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, such as this one from Extfans.
In the same way you would put up a tent, this nylon goal is set up using fibreglass poles and brackets alongside stakes that secure it to the ground. The net is double stitched with small, evenly placed holes so the ball won’t break through the net, even after regular impact. It all folds away into a neat carry-bag that you can easily take on holidays or just down the local park.
Key specs – Material: Fibreglass, nylon; Size (HWD): 0.94 x 1.19 x 0.94m
Kids Football Nets for Garden, 4' X 3' Foldable Football Goal with Carry Bag and U-shaped Ground Pegs, Training Goal Posts for Garden, Backyard, Playground Blue
5. Forza Football Goal with Pro Football Target: Best garden football goal to improve shooting
Price: From £90 | Buy now from Amazon
These PVC goals from Forza are a perfectly good buy on their own, but adding in the target holes adds a new dimension to any budding backyard footballer’s training regime.
They’re sold as either Forza Locking or Forza Match goals, the difference being the Match goals are more stable, but you won’t notice too much difference either way. What will stick out is a change in goal size, and the Forza goal comes in a variety of them to suit any age group. And whichever one you choose will have a locking system so the goal won’t fall apart from repetitive strikes against the woodwork – sometimes a problem with PVC goal posts – nor will the UV treated net from any rough weather.
Key specs – Material: PVC; Sizes (HW): 1.53 x 1.22m (5 target holes), 1.83 x 1.22m (5 target holes), 2.44 x 1.22m (7 target holes), 2.44 x 1.83m (8 target holes), 3 x 2m (8 target holes), 3.66 x 1.83m (14 target holes), 4.88 x 2.14m (14 target holes)
FORZA Football Goal With Pro Football Target Sheet For Perfect Shooting Practice | Football Training Equipment | Football Goal Accessory [10 Sizes] (3m x 2m Locking Goal & Target)
6. Quickplay Tekkers Net: Best rebounder net
Price: £65 | Buy now from Amazon
For those practising alone, a team game like football can feel a bit odd. To make up the numbers, getting a rebounder net will help it seem like you’ve got a whole team on your side. Lob the ball into the netting and it will return the favour, making it the ideal tool for those looking to hone their first touch, volleys and half-volleys or simply get a feel for the dynamic movements required of footballers. It’s ultra portable, too, should you want to go beyond the garden, and only takes two minutes to set up.
Key specs – Material: Fibreglass, rubber; Sizes (HW): 0.92 x 1.53m