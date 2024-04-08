Crucial X10 Pro review: Top-speed storage for less

Crucial offers some fast, rugged, attractively priced external SSDs, such as the X9 and X9 Pro – but those models are limited to a 10Gbits/sec USB connection, while many rival drives can go twice as fast courtesy of the USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 standard.

The X10 Pro is Crucial’s high-performance offering, boosting sequential read and write speeds from the 1050MB/sec of the X9 Pro to a massive 2GB/sec. How does it measure up to the mighty Samsung T9 or the Kingston XS2000? I’ve run it through our external storage tests and benchmarks to find out.