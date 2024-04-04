Crucial X9 Pro review: The new king of affordable high-speed storage

For years the Crucial X8 has been a great, popular choice of external SSD. It’s cheap, it’s tough, it’s fast and it works with PCs, Macs, consoles and just about anything else with a USB connection.

There’s just one reason why we’ve stopped recommending the X8: it’s no longer being made. Crucial has switched production to two new drives, the Crucial X9 and the Crucial X9 Pro. I’ve run the latter through our SSD benchmarks to see if it can carry on in its predecessor’s footsteps.