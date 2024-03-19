Kingston XS1000 review: A tiny SSD that’s big on value

The new wave of portable USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 drives promises incredible levels of performance, with sequential read and write speeds approaching and even exceeding 2,000MB/sec. The only problem? Many desktop and laptop PCs, and even Macs, are limited to 1,000MB/sec USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectivity. The same goes for a wide range of other devices, including Chromebooks, Steam Decks, Android tablets, iPads and the PS5.

This is where drives like the Kingston XS1000 come into their own, promising fast enough performance to use all the bandwidth of USB 3.2 Gen 2, but at a lower price point than the faster 2×2 drives.

Better still, this thing is tough and tiny, making it a great option for adding storage on a laptop or tablet, or anything else where size and weight might be an issue. I put it through our battery of drive performance tests to see how it measures up.