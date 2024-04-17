SanDisk Pro-Blade Transport review: The removable drive, rebooted

Between cloud storage services, cheap USB memory sticks and low-cost external SSDs and HDDs, it’s been a long time since there’s been a massive need for modular, removable storage. Those of us of a certain vintage might remember when no IT expert or designer would be without an Iomega JAZ or ZIP drive, but these days only IT departments still use removable media, and there you’re talking about expensive, cartridge-based devices aimed at archiving business data.

However, SanDisk has decided that more affordable removable storage is ripe for a return. Hence the SanDisk Pro-Blade. It’s a new system that combines a desktop Station or compact Transport enclosure with one or more slim blade-like ‘Mags’. These are effectively SSDs, but with a proprietary interface for a quick connection and hot-swapping. There’s no need to disconnect the drive in Windows when you want to remove it; just pull it out.

It’s a neat idea aimed at creative types and anyone working with large files or quantities of data. But is it worth the extra over buying regular SSDs? I put the Pro-Blade Transport to the test to find out.