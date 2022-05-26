The phrase ‘all-star cast’ takes on a new meaning in mystery-comedy Only Murders in the Building, created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin and starring Martin himself, Selena Gomez, Martin Short, Tina Fey, Cara Delevigne, Nathan Lane, Jane Lynch, Amy Schumer and Jimmy Fallon, among others. From TikTokers to musical theatre aficionados to SNL die-hards, there’s something, or rather someone, in this smash hit for everyone.

The US show follows the lives of three true crime podcast-obsessed neighbours as they investigate a death in their New York apartment building. Its first season debuted to critical acclaim in August 2021, with network Hulu renewing the show just a month later.

With the second season due to air on 28 June 2022, whether you’re looking to start now or re-watch old gems, here’s your guide to watching the rambunctious Only Murders in the Building.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building in the UK: Disney Plus

UK-based viewers will be able to watch Only Murders in the Building on Disney Plus in the UK. The slick take on crime fiction is yours to view for just £7.99/mth (or £79.90/yr), and for that you’ll get access to the reams of fantastic content on the streaming platform, including other podcast-adjacent TV show du jour The Dropout, family epic This Is Us, and noughties sitcom reboot How I Met Your Father.



Disney Plus is not confined to TV shows either, with access to a spectrum of films from 2019’s Jojo Rabbit to the 2003, you guessed it, Steve Martin classic Cheaper by the Dozen. We gave Disney Plus five stars in our full-length review, lauding its family-friendly catalogue and universally downloadable titles. One small quibble was the lack of British titles, but with Hollywood blockbusters like this available, that’s not a hill we’re willing to die on.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building in the US: Hulu

If you’re stateside, Only Murders in the Building is viewable on streaming platform Hulu. All ten episodes of the raucous dark comedy’s first season are available to stream, and the imminent second season will hit Hulu first.

There’s a free trial available to new subscribers on Hulu, and once that elapses, plans start at $6.99/mth, for which you’ll get access to thousands of TV shows and films, including the TV adaptation of Celeste Ng’s Little Fires Everywhere and assassin comedy-drama Killing Eve.

For maximum viewing utility, Hulu is offering a ‘Disney Bundle’ comprising Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN+. Options include Hulu (ad-supported) for $13.99/mth, Hulu (no ads) for $19.99/mth and Hulu + Live TV for $72.99/mth.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building in the US: VPNs

If you’re someone who finds yourself abroad often but still wants to access your streaming subscriptions, virtual private networks (VPNs) are a great way of doing this. We’ve selected two of the best, so you can catch up on Only Murders in The Building whether you’re on your summer travels or at an overseas conference.

ExpressVPN: what makes Express stand out from the rest is its independently audited privacy policy and its near-universal streaming capacity (it worked with every streaming capacity we tried it with). The high-security VPN service is available as a monthly, six-monthly or annual subscription, so it’s great for non-commital and long-term users alike. While you’ll find cheaper options elsewhere, this brilliant service is worth paying for, check out our five-star ExpressVPN review to see why, in depth.

NordVPN is another Expert Reviews favourite; tried and tested, it boasts superfast speeds and excellent security, allowing you to avoid geoblockers and watch your favourite content to your heart’s (and schedule’s) content. It operates more than 5,500 servers in 59 countries worldwide (with especially fast speeds in Brazil, the US and Australia), with 24/7 customer support for any qualms you may have. Like its competitor Express, it’s not the cheapest service out there, but it’s worth paying a tad more for a fast and user-friendly VPN.

