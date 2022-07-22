How to watch Love Island Australia 2022 in the UK, US and abroad

The UK edition of Love Island might be finishing on 1 August 2022, but fans of the hit reality show won’t have to wait long for their next hit: it has been confirmed that the next season of Love Island Australia will start soon with a swathe of new Aussie singles. Worry not — fans of the show will be able to watch even if they’re not down under by following this guide.

Love Island Australia has only had three seasons so far, but the show amassed a global cult following in 2020 when Love Island UK was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic and ITV aired the Australian version of the show instead. Since then, the show has developed a reputation for being raunchier and more dramatic than the Love Island we’re used to in Blighty.

We’re going to be bringing to you everything you need to know about the fourth season of the show, as well as updates on how you can tune in wherever you are.

Love Island Australia 2022: When does it start?

As it stands, 9Network has not confirmed a specific start date for season four of Love Island Australia, although it is expected to air in the latter half of this year, between November and December.

Earlier seasons have begun earlier in the year, with season one sparking up in late May and seasons two and three airing in October. The reason for the significant delay this year is unclear, however we know the series will be well worth the wait.

Following in the footsteps of UK Love Island, the Australian series has a growing fanbase; last year, season three amassed 13.9 million live and on demand streams. Whilst we don’t know who the islanders for season four will be, producers are on the lookout for singles with ‘smile, sex appeal, and sass’ to join the show.

Looking back at previous winners of the Australian Love Island, sadly none of the fan favourite winners are still together. PR consultant Tina Provis and AFL football player Mitch Hibbers announced their split in February after winning the show in 2021. Similarly, season two’s winning couple Model Anna McEvoy and Mortgage Broker Josh Packham spent just under a year together before calling it quits.

The most heartbreaking split was undoubtedly between tradesman Grant Crapp and radio presenter Tayla Damir who parted ways just two weeks after winning season one. The break up happened after Tayla confirmed that Grant's secret girlfriend back home wasn’t just a nasty rumour…

Perhaps this season’s islanders will have better luck finding long-lasting love.

Love Island Australia 2022: Are there any changes announced for this season?

9Network has revealed that the latest series of Love Island Australia will be returning to Mallorca, Spain, where its first season was filmed in 2018. This comes after season two was filmed in Fiji and Season three was based in Byron Bay, Australia – right on Aussie viewers’ doorstep.

It’s unclear whether the Auzzie islanders will be coupling up in the same shiny new villa as in the UK series, or if they will be returning to the glitzy mansion where season one was filmed. Regardless, producers promise that the villa will be a ‘picture-perfect setting’ to fall in love.

How to watch Love Island Australia in the UK: ITVBe and ITV Hub

Love Island Australia is broadcast down under on 9Network and 9Now on-demand and viewers elsewhere will not be able to access these channels without a VPN. However in the UK, Australian Love Island will be available to watch on ITVBe and the ITV Hub. If you can’t wait for the new season to air, or just want a taste of what Love Island Australia is all about before committing to the new season, you can also catch up on season two and three on the ITV Hub.

How to watch Love Island Australia in the US: Hulu

If you’re in America and are wanting to get a taste of Aussie Love Island, then you have two options – either use a good VPN service (we recommend some of our favourites below) or use Hulu.

Hulu on-demand is a streaming service that boasts a catalogue of over 1,200 movies and 1,300 TV shows. It currently has seasons one to three of Love Island Australia available, and season four will be added when it is broadcast. With a monthly subscription fee that starts from $6.99/month, it’s cheaper than other streaming services like Netflix and your account can be shared with a spouse or roommate. Alongside this, Hulu gives you access to other hit shows including The Kardashians, Married at First Sight, and The Masked Singer.

How to watch Love Island Australia abroad: Use a good VPN service

The best way to watch this hit reality TV show from outside Australia is to use a good VPN service. However, not every VPN service will let you watch Love Island abroad, so we've chosen the best two for the job.

A good VPN service will not only let you access streaming sites (like 9Network’s free 9Now website) abroad, but it will also shield all your browsing data from everyone; this includes both your ISP and hackers who target vulnerable accounts.

ExpressVPN: Choosing VPNs can be confusing when there are so many options to choose from, but ExpressVPN is one of our favourites for streaming — it offers a no-quibble 30-day money back guarantee and can help you avoid annoying geo-blockers used by streaming services. One subscription covers five devices and if you’re unsure about setup or have any connection problems, its 24/7 customer support can sort out any issues hassle-free. Also, because watching Love Island Australia via 9Now is free, the total package won’t cost a bomb either since you can get a 49% discount on ExpressVPN right now by following the link below.

NordVPN: When you’re looking for a great all-rounder, NordVPN is a fantastic option. With round-the-clock tech support, a thirty-day money back guarantee, a brilliant user-friendly interface and speedy streaming performance, this VPN makes it super simple to stream shows like Love Island Australia or browse the web. For those of you who are concerned with data privacy, according to an independent audit, the company does not record any of your data so you can rest assured your browsing is safe.

Who will host Love Island Australia 2022?

Sophie Monk

As with all previous seasons of Love Island Australia, Sophie Monk will be returning to welcome in the sexy singles this year. Viewers may also recognise Monk as a member of the girl group Bardot, who won Popstars Australia in 2000, or from her work as an actress in movies such as Click and Spring Breakdown.

When asked about her return to the show, she admits, "I'm so excited to be returning as host of Love Island Australia and with overseas holidays finally coming back into view, I can't wait to return to beautiful Mallorca to see what's in store for our brand-new Islanders.”

You may be surprised to learn that Monk was the first celebrity suitor on The Bachelorette Australia. She has since admitted that this reality TV experience makes her perfectly suited to present Love Island Australia because she can relate to the islanders: "I'm just so empathetic towards them. I've done a lot of reality shows so I know exactly the position they're in."