How to watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 4: Stream the hit comedy series from anywhere in the world

Pop up out of your coffins and pour yourself a glass of red (wine or blood, your choice), critically acclaimed comedy-horror-mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows is finally back. Its return should come as a relief to fans anticipating the fallout of last season’s dramatic twist-laden finale, as well as those who just want more of the show’s vampiric antics and trademark deadpan humour.

Statesiders can catch this season live, with the show set to air weekly on American network FX between 12 July and 6 September, running for a total of ten episodes. Expect new episodes at 10pm ET every Tuesday during this period, though if you miss this initial airing you can catch up pretty quickly – provided you have a Hulu subscription – with each episode hitting the streaming service at midnight on its initial release date.

What is What We Do in the Shadows about?

For those of you out of the loop on what they do in the shadows, let us fill you in. The show follows three vampires living in contemporary Staten Island, New York, detailing the daily and nightly activities of these centuries-long roommates. Using its mockumentary format to great effect, the show plays on the absurdity of its set-up and draws humour from the aged vampires’ confusion and frustration with life in the modern world.

The show itself is the brainchild of kiwi comedian Jemaine Clement, most famous for making up half of musical-comedy duo Flight of the Conchords. It is based on Clement’s 2014 film of the same name, on which he collaborated with writer, director and fellow New Zealander, Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit, Hunt for the Wilderpeople).

Cast-wise the show stars a troupe of talented comic actors, with Four Lions’s Kayvan Novak playing Nandor the Relentless, a vampire who started out life as a warrior in the Ottoman Empire, IT Crowd and Toast of London funnyman Matt Berry playing Leslie Cravenworth, a former British nobleman and Natasia Demetriou, also known for her role in Stath Lets Flats, as Greek Romani vampiress, Nadja of Antipaxos. Rounding out the main cast are Harvey Guillén as Guillermo de la Cruz, Nandor's downtrodden familiar, and Mark Proksch as energy-vampire Colin Robinson.

If you’re a fan of any of the above-mentioned actors or writers, or just like the sound of a restrained but goofy take on one of fiction’s oldest monsters, then check out our round-up of ways to watch below.

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 in the UK

Sadly, there is currently no service streaming What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 in the UK, and no TV airdate has been announced. However, that is likely to change, as the previous seasons of the show have aired on BBC Two and are currently available on various UK streaming services. So be sure to check back to this page for an update at some point in the future. For now, we can offer you a round-up of all the ways to catch up on earlier seasons of the show, as well as the original film that kicked off the franchise.

What We Do in the Shadows (2014), which stars Jermaine Clement, Taika Waiti and Rhys Darby, is available to stream on BBC iPlayer, Prime Video and horror-focused streaming service, Shudder. Prime Video is free for Prime members, and is otherwise available for £7.99/mth following a 30-day free trial. Shudder will set you back a mere £4.99/mth, or £49.99 for a year-long membership, after a 7-day free trial.

As far as the tv show goes, seasons 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Sky TV customers can catch up via the Sky Go app. If you don't have access to either of those services, you can also stream seasons 1 and 2 on Disney Plus, or purchase the first three seasons via Apple’s iTunes. Disney Plus is available to UK customers for £7.99/mth or £79.90/yr, while purchasing each season on iTunes will cost between £14.99 and £19.99 apiece.

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 in the US

Those of you on the other side of the Atlantic will have things a little easier when it comes to streaming What We Do in the Shadows season 4, with new episodes releasing weekly on Hulu just after they air on FX. Hulu also has the first three seasons available to stream right now, should you want to catch-up on missed episodes, refresh your memory before season 4 or just enjoy some old favourites again.

Hulu has a range of plans available to US customers, including an ad-supported tier which costs $6.99/mth, or $69.99/yr, and an ad-free plan costing $12.99/mth. You can also avail of a range of bundle deals which gives you Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN+ for just $13.99/mth (ad-supported), $19.99/mth (ad-free), or $75.99 for an option which includes a bevy of live TV channels.

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 from anywhere in the world

Sometimes even having an account on the correct streaming service isn’t enough to be able to watch all your favourite shows, such as What We Do in the Shadows. Should you take a trip outside the US, you might find that your favourite content is geo-blocked based on your location. A handy way to circumvent region-based nuisances like this is to use a VPN, or virtual private network.

VPNs create a secure and private connection between your chosen device and the internet. They prevent everyone, from your internet service provider, to the government and cyber ne'er do wells such as hackers and scammers, from viewing your online activity. VPNs do this by rerouting your IP address through an intermediary server and by employing encryption. A handy feature of this rerouting process is that you can change your device’s apparent location. So, for instance, you can set your VPN to a US server, spoofing your apparent location, and stream What We Do in the Shadows season 4 from anywhere in the world, provided you’re signed up for Hulu.

Just below, you can find short reviews, and sign-up links, for two of our favourite VPNs.

We named ExpressVPN our best VPN for streaming in our round-up of the best VPN services, also giving it a clear five stars in our full-length ExpressVPN review. In testing, ExpressVPN reliably spoofed our location, giving us access to a variety of streaming services in the US, such as Hulu, Disney Plus US and Netflix US. We were also fans of its nippy speeds, with it taking multiple 4K videos at a time from US servers without a hiccough. ExpressVPN is also a great pick for fans of privacy and security, being based in the British Virgin Islands, outside of the jurisdiction of the UK, US and EU, and operating an independently audited zero-log policy, meaning you can be sure that your online activity isn’t being recorded in any form.

NordVPN also comes with a strong recommendation, having received a Best Buy award in our glowing five-star NordVPN review. Similarly to ExpressVPN, it is based in a jurisdictionally advantageous country – Panama, in this case – and operates a no-log policy that is independently audited. In testing, it delivered high speeds and reliable spoofing, making use of its more than 5,500 servers in 59 countries worldwide. A unique and handy feature of NordVPN is its customer service, not usually a thing you would associate with VPNs, giving subscribers access to 24/7 customer support for any questions they may have or issues they might run into.

