What is Sky VIP? Find out how to join Sky's loyalty programme here

Back in 2017, Sky launched Sky VIP – a scheme designed to reward existing customers with Sky TV or Sky Broadband. But what actually is Sky VIP, and what does it promise?

We're here to answer your burning questions. For everything you need to know about Sky VIP, read on.

What is Sky VIP?

The loyalty programme is only available on the My Sky app, which Sky says is the easiest and best way of managing your entire Sky account. There are a few caveats to this: it's only compatible on iOS devices running iOS 9 or above, and Android devices, excluding Android tablets, running on OS 4.4.2 and above.

You'll also need a compatible Sky+HD or Sky Q box connected to your home broadband. If you’ve got all the above ticked off, and your My Sky app is updated, all you need to do is select the white 'Sky VIP' button on the homepage, and you're away.

Watch the video below for more info on the My Sky App:

Video of My Sky App - Sky Help

What rewards do I receive?

Rewards included in Sky VIP will be tiered according to the length of Sky membership, staggered from brand-new customers to those who have been with the telecoms company for 15 years. The rewards themselves are plentiful and varied.

Examples include preview screenings of new blockbuster films, prize draws for Sky-related experiences (Game of Thrones set tour, meet and greet with Anthony Joshua, that kind of stuff), and tickets to sporting events including the Premier League and British Masters. As you continue your Sky contract, more rewards are automatically unlocked. If, however, you cancel your membership, your tenure is reset, meaning you’d start afresh from Day One.

In addition, lucky members in Gold, Platinum and Diamond tier will be eligible for a discounted setup of Sky Fibre, Sky Q, and free Sky Go Extra.

If you’ve been mulling over a Sky subscription, now’s a good time, with news that every Sky VIP customer will be granted free access to Sky's expanding 5G network. Of course, you'll need a 5G-ready phone and the 5G add-on for your Sky Mobile data plan, but it will cost you nothing to add if you don't already have it.

How do I sign up?

All you have to do to sign up is download the My Sky app from the iOS App Store or the Google Play Store and follow instructions to sign up to the scheme. Once you’ve signed up, log in with your SkyiD and select the Sky VIP button – this will register you for the scheme and keep you updated on your reward-tier level.

Upon signing up, you’ll be assigned to the Sky VIP Silver band, and will ascend to Gold, then Platinum and, ultimately, Diamond, depending on how long you retain the service. If you've achieved three years of uninterrupted Sky membership, you’ll be eligible for the Gold tier. If it’s eight years, you’ll be promoted to Platinum. Veterans of the Sky service that have been with the company for 15 years will obtain Diamond tier status.

If you do ascend to the status of Diamond and you’re not a fan of elevator music, well, you’re in luck. As a Diamond customer you’re entitled to the special perk of skipping the queue when waiting to speak to phone representatives. What’s more, as well as getting all of the benefits of previous tiers, you will also receive discounts on the Sky Soundbox. Not too shabby at all.

Chief executive of Sky UK and Ireland, Stephen Van Rooyen, said of the scheme: “This isn’t about tactical deals or collecting points – it’s about offering genuine experiences and benefits we know our customers value and which only Sky can offer [...] Sky has always been a customer-led company and the launch of Sky VIP is about putting our existing customers first and showing we value their loyalty.”