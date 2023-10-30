Denon PerL Pro review: The NuraTrue Pro, reborn

The eagle-eyed among you will probably have spotted that the Denon PerL Pro true wireless earbuds bear an uncanny resemblance to the NuraTrue Pro I reviewed in October 2022. That’s because they’re effectively a reskin of those earbuds created following the acquisition of Nura by Denon’s parent company Masimo.

The Australian startup that was founded in 2015 and subsequently released the Nuraphone, NuraLoop and NuraTrue, was rolled into Denon earlier this year and its clever otoacoustic technology integrated into Masimo’s Adaptive Acoustic Technology (AAT) platform.

As such, the Denon PerL Pro look identical to the buds they were modelled on and come equipped with all of the same features. That’s a very good thing for the most part – I was a big fan of the NuraTrue Pro – but it feels like a bit of a missed opportunity: there’s no new functionality to get excited about, and no improvement in performance.