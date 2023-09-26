Devialet Gemini II review: Expensive earbuds for the discerning individualist

There’s a limit to the amount of individuality it’s possible to squeeze into a pair of true wireless earbuds like the Devialet Gemini II. So how does Devialet – a brand that’s established itself as the choice of the über-individualist – ensure its latest in-ear headphones stand out in a crowded market?

Well, there’s the price tag for one: much like the manufacturer’s wireless speakers and Devialet Dione soundbar, the Gemini II are one of the most expensive options in their category. Then you have the build quality and specification – the Gemini II are beautifully constructed from premium materials and compete with their rivals, both on a technical level and where niceties such as control options are concerned. They’re comfortable, logical and reliable in operation, and strike quite a nice balance between discretion and opulence when you’re wearing them.

They have plenty to recommend them in pure performance terms, too. Their active noise cancellation is competitive, and their sound quality – with one notable caveat – is impressive. They’re as expressive with rhythms and with low-frequency information as the best of their price-comparable rivals, of which there aren’t many. But they lose a little focus in the midrange, and their battery life is absolutely nothing to write home about.

And that’s the problem, really. When you want to charge top dollar for a product like this, there’s just no room for anything less than exceptional. Which is why the Devialet Gemini II – like so many products in the company’s portfolio – are a slightly wilful choice. Not a disastrous choice by any means – just a little headstrong.