We surveyed over 1,000 Brits to find out which mobile networks are giving full bars in 2026 and which are lacking in service

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2026 has been an expensive year. Tech in particular has faced several challenges, not least of which is the ongoing component supply shortage, causing phones to increase in price across the board.

With belts tightening in all directions, it’s more important than ever for each of us to be squeezing every last drop of value from our purchases, and that most definitely includes the mobile networks that power so much of our daily lives.

But how to know if you’re getting the best deal? And if not, which network should you switch to? Don’t worry about taking my word for it – we’ve surveyed 1,431 people across the UK and got the inside scoop on which networks are maintaining value in 2026.

Based on their responses, I’ve listed below the best mobile networks of the year across a range of categories that actually matter to you, the user. talking network reliability, whether or not customer service is helpful or more akin to banging your head against a brick wall and, of course, which of the many networks vying for your business offers the best value for money.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at our winners:

Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards 2026

Winner Highly commended Best Overall Provider giffgaff SMARTY Most Recommended SMARTY giffgaff Best Value for Money giffgaff Lebara Best Customer Service Tesco Mobile giffgaff Best for Perks VOXI Sky Mobile Best for Speed giffgaff Tesco Mobile Best for Streaming Three SMARTY Best for Social Media VOXI giffgaff Best Coverage Vodafone Tesco Mobile Most Reliable SMARTY giffgaff Best for Roaming giffgaff Tesco Mobile Best for SIM-only plans Lebara giffgaff Best for Handset Contracts Tesco Mobile Sky Mobile

Giffgaff

Scorecard – Giffgaff Overall score 46% 1st Recommendation score 32% 2nd Value score 73% 1st Customer service score 40% 2nd Perks score N/A N/A Speed score 47% 1st Streaming score 22% 5th Social media score 41% 2nd Coverage score 33% 5th Reliability score 34% 2nd Roaming score 44% 1st SIM-only score 50% 2nd Handset score N/A N/A

N/A: The brand didn’t achieve the required number of respondents in this category to qualify for data analysis.

Our verdict

The reigning champion from our 2025 Mobile Network Awards absolutely dominated this year’s sweepstakes, taking the top spot in four categories and nabbing second place in a further five. While earning a medal in nine of our thirteen award categories is certainly worth celebrating, what matters more is the exact areas in which giffgaff is resonating so strongly with customers.

In the Best Value for Money award, a whopping 95% of users stated that they were either satisfied or very satisfied with the no-frills service offered by giffgaff. Even better, the remaining 5% of respondents were simply neutral – nobody had bad things to say about the value. It was the same story in the Best Speed award, which also saw giffgaff take the win: 91% positive responses and nary a soul expressing disappointment with the speed of their network.

The third win was in the Best for Roaming category, with giffgaff’s inclusion of roaming to 37 EU countries at no additional cost for all of its plans netting it an 83% positivity rating. Landing a respectable second place for customer service, reliability, social media and SIM-only plans – as well as being the second-most recommended of all the networks by our respondents – all culminated in giffgaff taking the trophy as the best mobile network of 2026.

Browse plans at giffgaff

Smarty

Scorecard – Smarty Overall score 42% 2nd Recommendation score 36% 1st Value score 58% 3rd Customer service score N/A N/A Perks score N/A N/A Speed score 36% 5th Streaming score 27% 2nd Social media score N/A N/A Coverage score 34.0% 4th Reliability score 35% 1st Roaming score N/A N/A SIM-only score 44% 3rd Handset score N/A N/A

N/A: The brand didn’t achieve the required number of respondents in this category to qualify for data analysis.

Our verdict

Scoring the second-highest overall and nabbing the award for most recommended network, Smarty is another cheap and cheerful virtual network in the same vein as giffgaff – it’s clear that this is the preferred style of network for the British public at the moment.

A total of 87% of respondents rated Smarty between seven and 10 when asked how likely they would be to recommend the brand (with 10 being the highest) and 49% gave the brand a perfect 10 – that’s more top marks than any other brand received in this category.

Smarty also took the gold as the most reliable network of all those surveyed, with a total confidence rate of 35%. That may not sound all that impressive but the average score across all networks was a measly 27% – the British public have some strong opinions about coverage.

In addition to being the most reliable in the nation, Smarty also landed second place in the Best for Streaming award and a very close third place in the Best for SIM-only plans and Best Value for Money awards. In the latter in particular, 94% of respondents said they were either satisfied or very satisfied with the value and, just like giffgaff, not a single person expressed dissatisfaction.

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Lebara

Scorecard – Lebara Overall score 42% 3rd Recommendation score 31% 3rd Value score 72% 2nd Customer service score N/A N/A Perks score N/A N/A Speed score 34% 7th Streaming score 12% 10th Social media score N/A N/A Coverage score 34.4% 3rd Reliability score 27% 6th Roaming score N/A N/A SIM-only score 58% 1st Handset score N/A N/A

N/A: The brand didn’t achieve the required number of respondents in this category to qualify for data analysis.

Our verdict

Coming in at third place overall with an aggregated score that is a fraction of a percent behind Smarty, Lebara once again earns the title as the best network for SIM-only plans, with a whopping 83% of respondents expressing satisfaction with the value for money. That’s a massive lead, with the next-best being giffgaff at 65%.

Speaking of giffgaff, our overall winner just about pipped Lebara in the Best Value award but this is still a very strong second place. A whopping 96% of respondents reported being either satisfied or very satisfied with Lebara’s value – a result that is actually 1% higher than giffgaff. The only reason Lebara didn’t win this one is that 2% of the survey expressed that they were very dissatisfied with the value, whereas giffgaff had no negative responses.

In a similar vein, Lebara came in third in our Most Recommended award, just behind Smarty and giffgaff. The reason it came in third is because “only” 41% rated it a full 10/10, whereas Smarty got 49% and giffgaff got 44%. What’s more interesting, however, is that Lebara had the fewest low scores, with only 9% of respondents rating their likelihood to recommend the brand between 0 and 6.

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Tesco Mobile

Scorecard – Tesco Mobile Overall score 38% 4th Recommendation score 21% 4th Value score 49% 5th Customer service score 42% 1st Perks score 24% 3rd Speed score 42% 2nd Streaming score 16% 8th Social media score 34% 6th Coverage score 35% 2nd Reliability score 31% 4th Roaming score 42% 2nd SIM-only score 33% 5th Handset score 36% 1st

N/A: The brand didn’t achieve the required number of respondents in this category to qualify for data analysis.

Our verdict

Another returning favourite from last year’s awards, Tesco Mobile has once again won the accolade of having the best customer service of any mobile network. 46% of respondents expressed satisfaction with the ease of contact and 37% were happy with the speed of the response.

Neither of those are the best of the selection – giffgaff led the crowd here with 53% and 40%, respectively – but where Tesco really excelled was with the helpfulness of the customer service representatives and the speed of the resolution, with 43% happy about the former and 42% the latter. Nobody likes hanging around on hold for ages but I’d argue that actually solving your problem and not being rude to you are the most important things here.

Tesco Mobile was also crowned the nation’s favourite network for handset contracts, with 46% of those surveyed being satisfied with the value they get from their contract, and 26% stating they’d be likely to recommend the brand – again, that sounds low but the next-highest network was Vodafone with just 4%.

Round it out with a hat trick of silver medals for roaming, speed and coverage, and Tesco Mobile has a decent spread of accolades and is particularly worth choosing if you live in constant fear of rude and unhelpful customer service agents.

Browse plans at Tesco Mobile

VOXI

Scorecard – VOXI Overall score 35% 5th Recommendation score 13% 5th Value score 56% 4th Customer service score N/A N/A Perks score 33% 1st Speed score 38% 4th Streaming score 24.2% 4th Social media score 43% 1st Coverage score 22% 9th Reliability score 26% 8th Roaming score 41% 3rd SIM-only score 32% 6th Handset score N/A N/A

N/A: The brand didn’t achieve the required number of respondents in this category to qualify for data analysis.

Our verdict

The unique selling point of VOXI is that all of its plans offer unlimited data for social media, and several also support unlimited data for music and video, too. It comes as little surprise, then, to see VOXI scoring the one-two punch of being both the best mobile network for perks and the best for social media.

87% of respondents said that they were either satisfied or very satisfied with the perks they get from VOXI, and the remaining 13% were neutral – nobody had bad things to say about VOXI’s perks.

On the social media front, a total of 86% of those surveyed were confident that they wouldn’t experience slowdown or drop-outs when using social media. Even better, 48% reported being “very confident”, which is the strongest turnout of all networks surveyed. The next closest were giffgaff and Vodafone, tied at 44% apiece.

Other areas in which VOXI impressed were value for money, where 91% were satisfied with the value of their plan, and roaming, where VOXI landed in third place, with 85% being satisfied with the value of their roaming data. That’s the same positive response as Tesco Mobile in second place, but 4% were dissatisfied with VOXI’s roaming, knocking it down to the bronze medal.

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Vodafone

Scorecard – Vodafone Overall score 33% 6th Recommendation score 12% 7th Value score 37% 8th Customer service score 35% 4th Perks score 23% 4th Speed score 39% 3rd Streaming score 24.6% 3rd Social media score 40% 3rd Coverage score 35% 1st Reliability score 33% 3rd Roaming score 34% 4th SIM-only score 28% 7th Handset score 14% 3rd

N/A: The brand didn’t achieve the required number of respondents in this category to qualify for data analysis.

Our verdict

Vodafone only took home one award from our selection but it’s a very important one. The Best for Coverage award had respondents rating the reliability of their signal across varying locations, and Vodafone customers showed up in force, with 85% rating it either reliable or very reliable. The latter in particular had a turnout of 40%, higher than any other brand got.

There are no silver medals to hand out here but Vodafone came incredibly close in several areas. That excellent coverage helped it take third place in the Most Reliable award, with an aggregated score that’s just 1% behind giffgaff in second place and 2% behind Smarty in first.

The rest of its notable results are heavily influenced by that extensive coverage, too. 91% of those surveyed were satisfied or very satisfied with the speed of their plan in the Best for Speed award, 77% were either confident or very confident that they could stream audio and video without experiencing slowing or drop-outs, and 88% expressed confidence in their ability to use social media without connectivity issues.

Browse plans at Vodafone

Three

Scorecard – Three Overall score 29% 7th Recommendation score 0% 8th Value score 46% 7th Customer service score 38% 3rd Perks score 20% 5th Speed score 35% 6th Streaming score 30% 1st Social media score 40% 4th Coverage score 25% 7th Reliability score 27% 7th Roaming score 30% 5th SIM-only score 39% 4th Handset score N/A N/A

N/A: The brand didn’t achieve the required number of respondents in this category to qualify for data analysis.

Our verdict

Three also took home just one gold medal but once again, it’s in a key category: Best for Streaming. Three-quarters of those surveyed expressed that they were either confident or very confident in their mobile data’s ability to stream audio and video without issue, and crucially, 37% fell into the very confident category, which is the highest percentage of all networks in the survey.

The other result that I found particularly interesting in this year’s survey was that Three came in third place in the Best for Customer Service award. It scored an average of 38% across ease of contact, speed of response, staff helpfulness and ease of resolution, which is just 2% behind the silver medalist, giffgaff.

I found this result to be noteworthy because, historically, Three hasn’t had the best word of mouth in the customer service department. In last year’s Mobile Network Awards, Three could be found near the bottom of the customer service leaderboard, with the second-lowest result of all those surveyed.

Compared to that drudgery, it’s outstanding to see Three climbing so high in the rankings this year. I can’t even chalk it up to the Vodafone merger because Three outperformed its new sister brand. Whatever the cause, here’s hoping Three keeps up this trajectory.

Browse plans at Three

Sky Mobile

Scorecard – Sky Mobile Overall score 25% 10th Recommendation score -2% 9th Value score 37% 9th Customer service score 29% 6th Perks score 30% 2nd Speed score 30% 9th Streaming score 18% 6th Social media score 32% 7th Coverage score 23% 8th Reliability score 24% 9th Roaming score 24% 8th SIM-only score 12% 9th Handset score 17% 2nd

N/A: The brand didn’t achieve the required number of respondents in this category to qualify for data analysis.

Our verdict

Sky Mobile very narrowly missed out on taking the crown as the best mobile network for perks – it had the same 33% of respondents expressing that they were very satisfied with the perks as the eventual winner VOXI, but 3% reporting dissatisfaction knocked it down to second place. The ability to stream Sky apps without eating into your mobile data is clearly appealing, but people just marginally prefer VOXI’s unlimited social media allowance.

Sky Mobile is still a very respectable silver medalist, however, with its aggregated score of 30% being 6% higher than Tesco Mobile in third place. And speaking of Tesco, Sky Mobile also came in second behind Tesco Mobile in the Best for Handset Plans award, though this one isn’t all that close; Tesco is far in the lead with an aggregated score of 36%, while Sky Mobile sits at 17%.

This is a little bit of a fall from grace for Sky Mobile, as last year saw it win both of the categories it took silver for this year, as well as coming in the top three for five other categories, including value for money and customer service. Hopefully this is just a minor stumble and Sky will be back on form next year.

Browse plans at Sky Mobile

Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards 2026: Additional insights

Alongside getting the dirt on the various mobile networks that keep us all connected, we also used this survey as an opportunity to investigate what exactly the general public is looking for from their phone plan. And I for one found the results to be very illuminating.

Mo’ frills mo’ problems

As has been the case for the past few Mobile Network Awards now, the British public’s affinity for simple, bread-and-butter mobile networks is once again apparent in 2026. Virtual networks that specialise in low-cost, low-commitment rolling monthly contracts like Smarty, giffgaff and Lebara dominated the awards, while the more established networks upon which these upstarts piggyback (Three, O2 and Vodafone) struggle to reach the podium.

This year more than most, this weighting doesn’t surprise me. 2026 has been expensive and features feel less important than keeping monthly payments as low as possible. The giffgaffs of the world with their dirt-cheap SIM-only plans are simply unbeatable in this regard, with plenty of plans available for less than £10 per month.

Moreover, I feel that we’re all a little bit sick of the rigidity of never-ending contracts. New phones are fun and all (I should know, I play with them for a living) but the flexibility of rolling monthly contracts feels far more compatible with our current tumultuous and uncertain economic landscape – it’s hard to commit to 36-month contracts when you don’t know what the world will look like even a year from now.

Mobile provider best feature

[CHART]

Our research backs up my assertion that features like unlimited social media, international roaming and the like aren’t top of mind for the majority of people these days. As you can see in the chart above, what matters most to people is that networks simply nail the nuts and bolts of the industry: we want consistent speeds and extensive coverage.

26% of respondents prioritised network speeds and 23% put reliable coverage at the top of their wishlist, both of which are far out in front of the rest of the options – the next closest competitor is customer service, which 12% of those surveyed voted as the most important feature.

Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards 2026: Methodology

Survey Collection

Our survey, conducted in Sept 2026, targeted a representative sample of 1,431 UK residents.

Furthermore, collection of regional distribution data has been obtained to reflect geographical nuances and increase data validity.

13 Award Brands

Using a 14 question methodology, our survey captured data on 13 award brands. To ensure the integrity of our analysis, we applied a min sample size threshold, which qualified 12 award brands for evaluation. From this group, 7 brands won an award.

Analysis Brands:

Vodafone, O2, EE, Three, Sky Mobile, BT Mobile, VOXI, giffgaff, SMARTY, Lebara, Tesco Mobile, iD Mobile, Plusnet Mobile

Award Eligibility Brands:

Vodafone, O2, EE, Three, Sky Mobile, BT Mobile, VOXI, giffgaff, SMARTY, Lebara, Tesco Mobile, iD Mobile