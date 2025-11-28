The PS5 Slim Digital Edition is cheaper than we’ve ever seen it this Black Friday

Decided it’s time to step into the current generation of console gaming? Then you’ll want to take advantage of this Black Friday PS5 deal at EE

We’ve not reviewed the PS5 Slim Digital Edition, but it’s a slimmer version of the PS5 console we gave a Best Buy award to in 2020, minus the disc drive.

It launched at £390 in 2023 and is currently available for £280 at EE, which is the cheapest we’ve ever seen it available.

Sony’s first-party games are some of the best around, making the PS5 a superb option for gamers wanting to play groundbreaking new titles.

If you’ve still not picked up a PlayStation 5 and have no plans on splashing out on the Pro model, this Black Friday deal from EE may tempt you to join the current-gen gaming revolution.

The PlayStation 5 was notoriously difficult to buy at launch five years ago, but it has sold over 84 million units since then, showing what a colossus Sony’s console is. It rarely sees significant discounts, however, so those waiting to nab one at an appealing price are often left twiddling their joysticks.

Amazon is woefully short of stock of the PS5 Slim Digital Edition, which is the cheapest option, but EE has them available, and better still, they’re cheaper there than anywhere else right now. You can pick one up for £280, which is the cheapest we’ve ever seen it.

What’s so great about the PS5 Slim?

The PS5 Slim supports 4K resolution and refresh rates of up to 120Hz and comes with 825GB of storage space. That’s not a huge amount, and the lack of a disc drive means you’ll need to fully download games, which will see the SSD fill up sharpish if you play a wide variety of games. However, with a bit of careful game management, a la Arsenal when they’re protecting a lead by rolling around on the floor, you should be fine.

I own the PlayStation 5 and absolutely love it. Sony has fantastic first-party titles like God of War, Ghost of Yotei, The Last of Us 2, Horizon Forbidden West, Astrobot and Death Stranding 2, meaning there’s something to be enjoyed by gamers of all ages. Of course, you can also play third-party classics, many of which can be picked up via the PS Store or as monthly games as part of PlayStation’s PS Plus service.

I don’t think I need to further labour why you might want to buy a PlayStation 5, but let me put the Slim Digital Edition’s current price at EE in context. The console cost £390 when it launched a couple of years back. It’s been up and down in price on a few occasions since then, hitting an all-time low of £309 last Black Friday. You can save a further £29 on that price at EE, meaning there’s no better time to buy it.

Think what a fun festive period you could have slaughtering samurai in 17th-century Japan or blowing up robotic dinosaurs sitting on your sofa in the warm, when others are packed into a sweaty bar waiting to be served an overpriced drink while Fairytale of New York blares out of the speakers.