This is the Switch 2 deal I’d buy this Black Friday

This Nintendo Switch 2 + Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle is £406 at Argos

You’re effectively getting the new Pokémon game for £20

The Switch 2 earned five stars in our review and is the best handheld console available today

The sun is setting on day one of the Black Friday deals event, and I’ve decided to rest my weary eyes by writing about something more in my wheelhouse than Shark vacuums, Amazon devices and coffee machines. Spare me a thought, won’t you?

I’m an avid gamer who always keeps an eye out for good Nintendo Switch 2 deals, and I’ve decided this one takes top spot. My reasons are somewhat selfish, but given how light Switch 2 Black Friday deals are on the ground, I’d say I’ve still settled on a good ‘un.

Right now at Argos, you can pick up the Nintendo Switch 2 and get the new Pokémon Legends: Z-A game for a total of £406. That means you’re basically paying £20 for a brand-new game that would usually go for £60 – which in terms of Black Friday games console deal is pretty much as good as it gets.

Why choose this Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deal?

First, the console. Our Nintendo Switch 2 review is a glowing one: fellow gamer and resident mobile technology expert Ben Johnston gave the console a near-perfect score. He praised the lovely new display, which is bigger, sharper and smoother than the previous generation – it’s been bumped from 6.2in to 7.9in across the diagonal, a size difference you’ll immediately notice if you ever compare the two consoles.

He and I agreed that the new Joy-Cons were another highlight. Bigger, sturdier and much more solidly attached to the console, it’s well worth picking up a couple more controllers for the various multiplayer games Nintendo is known for.

Ben raved about the additional grunt under the hood, too: the console can now run at 4K when docked and up to 1080p in handheld mode, versus 1080p docked and 720p handheld on the original Switch.

That means noticeably better image quality across the board – and with higher refresh rates, you’ll notice your games are running more smoothly, too. Indeed, there’s a solid library of new and existing titles that can take advantage of the extra power – including Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

What’s so great about Pokémon Legends: Z-A?

Here’s where I start waxing lyrical about a franchise I shamelessly enjoy. Pokémon Legends: Z-A (which launched on 16 October this year) is the best Pokémon game of the Switch generation – it revitalises the stale turn-based formula with real-time battles (meaning you’re charging around the field of battle hurling attacks at your opponent’s Pokémon with reckless abandon) while also bringing back some series staples such as the open-world setting and more complex catching mechanics.

This game also sees the return of Mega Evolutions, a fan favourite feature that completely shifts the tide of a battle. It facilitates mid-fight chaos and challenging new boss fights that had me sweating on the edge of my sofa.

There’s many, many hours of content to be squeezed from the cute (albeit slightly simplistic) story and a fun online multiplayer tournament that hands out unique rewards on a rolling basis. It’s not perfect – the game is, as ever, let down a little by its graphics – but it demonstrates that the much-maligned Gamefreak can still innovate on occasion.

