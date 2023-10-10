Prime Day deals LIVE: The best of the Amazon Big Deal Days sale

Prime Day is here. From Tuesday 10 October to midnight on Wednesday 11 October. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is live, meaning countless discounts on some of our favourite products from smartphones to air fryers.

To save you precious time (and money), we’re busy trawling Amazon for the absolute best deals. This live blog will run throughout the Prime Day period, bringing you the cream of the crop from across our site. If you don’t see something you like, simply check back again soon – we’ll have plenty more for you to browse!

The best Amazon Prime Day deals – LIVE