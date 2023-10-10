Prime Day deals LIVE: The best of the Amazon Big Deal Days sale
Prime Day is here. From Tuesday 10 October to midnight on Wednesday 11 October. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is live, meaning countless discounts on some of our favourite products from smartphones to air fryers.
To save you precious time (and money), we’re busy trawling Amazon for the absolute best deals. This live blog will run throughout the Prime Day period, bringing you the cream of the crop from across our site. If you don’t see something you like, simply check back again soon – we’ll have plenty more for you to browse!
[12:51 10/10] Our favourite mid-range smartphone is now cheaper than ever
With a transparent back and an intriguing LED “Glyph interface”, the Nothing Phone (1) is a unique smartphone. It was subject to quite a lot of hype on its release, but it’s not all gimmicks. The Android installation is clean, performance is fast and camera quality is solid.
It will normally cost you around £368 on Amazon, but now you can get it for just £289: its lowest-ever price.
[12:05 10/10] Si-who? This fully ergonomic chair is down to a new low price
Compared to household names such as Herman Miller, SIHOO is a rather obscure brand. But its M18 office chair has proven immensely popular on Amazon, thanks to its range of adjustable and ergonomic at an overall very reasonable price.
What’s more, in Amazon’s Prime Day sale, you can get the chair for just £150: that’s £50 0ff its retail price.
[11:10 10/10] This fantastic budget soundbar is now even cheaper
The Denon DHT-S216 is a great value soundbar that delivers great results too. It’s easy to set up and it sounds brilliant, with Denon’s Virtual:X technology doing a good job of recreating surround sound without the need for multiple speakers.
In Amazon’s Prime Day sale, you can get the DHT-S216 for £140, down from an average price of £173. So if you’re after a value soundbar, now’s your chance.
if you'd like to know more about this year's Prime Day, check out our central When is Prime Day? hub.