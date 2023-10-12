Where to buy Sky Glass?

How to buy Sky Glass?

Sky Glass has been available in the UK since October 2021 and other European markets since early 2022. That means you can purchase Sky Glass right now and it’s a fairly simple process.

Head over to the Sky website, sign up for an account and follow the steps to purchase your new TV. Here, you’ll be instructed to pick between the screen sizes, colours and payment plans before being presented with the various Sky packages you can pair with your Sky Glass TV.

You don’t have to subscribe to any of these, however – you can simply use the Sky Glass TV to watch live and on demand content through apps should you wish. There will also be the option to purchase additional add-ons here too, including Sky Broadband or the Sky Stream puck, which can deliver whatever content is being streamed through your Sky Glass TV to another television in your household.