Hitachi TVs explained 2023: How to choose a 4K or HD Hitachi smart TV

If you remember anything about the TV industry in 2012, one thing that probably doesn't stick out is the news that Japanese tech manufacturer Hitachi would stop producing TVs. The firm had just one manufacturing plant left in Japan before it closed in September 2012, and even then, this was a rather small-scale factory, churning out around 100,000 sets a month.

As this is the case, you might be asking how it's still possible to buy Hitachi TV sets today. Well, despite being a small player in the market, after the closure of the factory in 2012, Hitachi outsourced all of its TV production to third-party manufacturers. So no, Hitachi-branded TVs are not actually made by the Japanese manufacturer Hitachi now, but rather the Turkish company Vestel (which also makes Finlux TVs).

In this guide, we'll run through all the retailers that sell Hitachi televisions in the UK and help you figure out which Hitachi TV is right for you.

Hitachi TVs: At a glance

Pressed for time? Here's a list of all the Hitachi TVs in stock at Argos and Amazon right now.

Hitachi TVs explained: Where to buy Hitachi TVs

In the UK, new Hitachi televisions are primarily sold through two online retailers, Argos and Amazon UK. Of course, you can also find used Hitachi TVs listed through private sellers on eBay. Argos offers wider range of Hitachi televisions than Amazon and the models you see on the site or in the catalogue will be the latest Hitachi TVs available to buy in the UK right now.

There are fewer Hitachi TVs than there used to be, and the number seems to be going down each year. For example, in 2018-2019 there were around 20 different models on sale but in 2021 there are only 12. Of those, only a handful are 2021 models while some date back three or four years.

You can pick up Hitachi TVs with screens ranging in size from 24in to 65in and there are options to suit any budget too. The cheapest HD models go for around £150 but for the biggest 4K models you may have to fork out closer to £500. If you're after a 4K TV or a budget HD set then there are plenty to choose from but Full HD (FHD) models are seriously hard to find.

However, it's unclear if this is due to a lack of demand or because all of its FHD models are more popular and are therefore completely sold out online. Thankfully, you can pick up a 4K Hitachi model for as little as £300, so making the leap from HD to 4K won't exactly break the bank.

Below, we'll give you a rundown of the Hitachi TVs that are currently available to buy at Argos and Amazon, broken down into sections based on resolution. First, we'll look at the brand's affordable 4K/Ultra HD models, then move onto the budget HD sets.

Hitachi TVs explained: 4K/Ultra HD Hitachi TVs

Hitachi TVs labelled as 4K (aka Ultra HD or UHD) are televisions with a screen resolution of 3,840 x 2,160, meaning they have roughly 8.3million pixels. In terms of resolution, 4K TVs sit above HD ready and FHD TVs. It's true that 4K Hitachi TVs are more expensive than the HD and FHD models, but they are still remarkably affordable in the context of the wider TV market.



Generally speaking, the smaller the 4K TV, the cheaper it will be. However, you may notice some Hitachi 4K TVs that are the same size but not the same price. This can be down to a number of factors, such as the year of manufacture, the quality of the build materials, the number of ports on the TV or the smart features on offer. Some TV panels may have wider viewing angles than others or support more HDR formats. If you're unsure why one model is pricier than another, it's always worth comparing their specifications side by side.

Below is a list of all the 4K Hitachi TVs on the market right now:

Hitachi TVs explained: HD ready Hitachi TVs

These Hitachi TV screen resolutions are listed as "HD ready" which means they feature standard-definition HD TV quality displays with a resolution of 1,366 x 768. This is not to be confused with the 1,920 x 1,080 resolution of Full HD (FHD) TVs.



HD ready Hitachi TVs are cheaper than their FHD and 4K counterparts because their panels are easier to produce, and they are usually smaller too. Although they are incredibly cheap, the most recent Hitachi HD ready TVs come with some basic smart TV functions that you might not expect at this price. With built-in Wi-Fi, you'll be able to connect them to your home network and access paid streaming platforms like Netflix as well as free UK catch-up services including BBC iPlayer.

Below is a list of Hitachi HD ready TVs that you can buy right now: