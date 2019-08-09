How to watch Peaky Blinders in the US, UK and abroad

The much-anticipated sixth and final season of post-First World War crime drama Peaky Blinders debuted on BBC One at 9pm, Sunday 27 February.

In total there will be six episodes to feast on, airing every Sunday at 9pm on BBC 1 from 27 February meaning the series – which first aired in 2013 – will come to an end on 3 April 2022. Each episode will be released on BBC iPlayer at the same time as the television broadcast, meaning you can keep up to date on all Tommy Shelby's exploits even if you’re on the move.

For those living outside the UK, there’s a bit of waiting to do until season six of the show arrives on Netflix, if at all (depending on your regional service) however you can access BBC iPlayer to steam everything as soon as you can via a good VPN service, like ExpressVPN. Scroll further down to get all the details about watching the show where you are.

After amassing a cult following, counting Snoop Dogg, Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt as celebrity fans, Peaky Blinders is coming to end after six seasons.

The Birmingham-set crime drama charts the lives of the Shelby gangsters as they attempt to climb the ranks of post-WWI Brum.

Without giving anything away, expect moody shots, career-defining performances from the likes of 28 Day’s Later’s Cillian Murphy and Sam Neill of Jurassic Park fame – and yes, a whole lot of flat caps.

Written by a bonafide Birmingham native, the show is nothing if not authentic: creator Steven Knight grew up in the UK’s “second city” and remains a devout Birmingham City fan.

But with the BBC sinking in a reported £1m to £1.5m per episode, you’ve never seen Brum like it. World-class cinematography and the odd dash of CGI (for historical accuracy) ensure the top-of-the-range production value that so excites fans.

And it’s got the reviews to prove it, with a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a commendable 8.8 on IMDb. Plus, Peaky Blinders has proved so popular that a full-length movie is set to begin filming in 2023.

In the meantime, if you’ve not caught up on the latest happenings of Tommy Shelby and the gang, or simply want to re-live all the action, you can catch up on the first five seasons of Peaky Blinders in a few different ways. We’ve rounded up the best ways to watch it wherever you are in the world. Read on for all you need to know.

How to watch Peaky Blinders for free in the UK: BBC iPlayer

UK residents have multiple ways of catching up on the entirety of the five seasons of Peaky Blinders, but the best way to watch all five seasons of the hit show and watch season six as and when it is released – without paying a penny – is via the home of the series, BBC iPlayer.

With season five of Peaky Blinders around the corner, iPlayer will be the first platform on which you can stream the newest episodes. Just make sure you’ve got a TV licence.

Watch Peaky Blinders on BBC iPlayer

How to watch Peaky Blinders in the UK: Amazon UK

While Peaky Blinders isn’t available to stream for free on Amazon Prime Video, you can still purchase it per episode or season on Amazon.

On Amazon, Peaky Blinders costs £1.89 (SD) or £2.49 (HD) per episode, and £7.89 (SD) or £9.49 (HD) per season, with the more recent seasons retailing at a couple of pounds more. There are even the latest episodes from Season 6 available to download and watch wherever you are.

A cheaper option is to purchase the Peaky Blinders Series 1-5 DVD box set for £25.

Buy Peaky Blinders DVD

Is Peaky Blinders available on Netflix?

The answer to this question is “sort of”. Peaky Blinders is one of the few shows we’ve covered that’s not only available on US and UK Netflix (which tend to be the most popular regions), but also available to watch every episode from the first five seasons in a reported 183 countries using the world’s most popular video streaming service.

This includes Australia, Canada, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Netherlands, Israel and South Africa, among others. Netflix subscription prices will obviously vary from one country to another but it’s always good to find a show that you can access on Netflix from almost anywhere in the world.

However, if you want to watch season six via Netflix, you’ll have to be a little patient. Peaky Blinders 6 will be available on Netflix in the US but not until 10 June; almost ten weeks after it's finished airing in the UK. Official word on the arrival of the final season in other locations is currently unknown but you can expect it to be at least as long a wait.

READ NEXT: Netflix vs Amazon Prime vs Now TV

Like other Netflix regions, UK customers can enjoy all episodes up to the end of season 5 and can expect the sixth to arrive following the complete broadcast of the series on the BBC. If you don’t have yet have a UK Netflix subscription, you can start a 30-day free trial here. Once the trial period elapses, Netflix costs £5.99 per month for a basic subscription, which allows you to stream on one device at a time, or £9.99 for the standard tariff, which lets customers stream on two devices simultaneously.

If you’re buying for a family or household, Netflix’s premium plan might be for you: users pay £13.99 per month and can watch on up to four screens at the same time, with Ultra HD available.

Subscribe to Netflix US: Following a recent price hike, a Netflix subscription in the US will cost you $8.99 per month for the Basic plan, $15.99 per month for the Standard subscription and $19.99 per month for the Premium service.

How to watch Peaky Blinders abroad: Use a VPN

We don’t blame you if you find yourself hankering after the final instalment of your favourite Brummie crime gang before it's available to watch in your region. If you want to watch the stylish Shelby-centric drama unfold alongside UK viewers and your geographical location is barring you from doing so, we recommend using a VPN service to connect to access BBC iPlayer abroad. The same process will work if you want to connect to one of the aforementioned Netflix libraries while abroad and outside your registered streaming region.

Why do you need a VPN? In short, Netflix, BBC iPlayer and many other streaming services are geo-blocked, which means that you can't access it outside the countries where it has officially has launched. Not all VPNs will give you the best service for watching Peaky Blinders, but we found two that are just perfect for the job.

READ NEXT: Best VPN services

ExpressVPN: During our tests, ExpressVPN offered the fastest browsing speeds to Netflix and other major streaming services from other countries. Add to this its 24/7 customer support and simultaneous usage on five devices and you’ve got a well-rounded VPN that lets you access all of the biggest streaming services abroad. Better still, there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee if you decide ExpressVPN isn’t for you. It's also the only service that has undergone a thorough audit of its entire service to prove that it doesn't log or store any user data.

Buy ExpressVPN now

NordVPN: Another VPN that lets you watch Peaky Blinders abroad is NordVPN, which is second behind ExpressVPN on our list of VPN services. It shares many of the same elite VPN features, including simultaneous use on multiple devices, 24/7 customer support and a 30-day moneyback guarantee if you're unhappy with the service, for whatever reason. Apart from that, it's also the cheaper option of the two.

Buy NordVPN now