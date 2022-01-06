Samsung announces 2022 MicroLED, Neo QLED and Lifestyle TV ranges

Samsung is finally bringing a MicroLED TV to market that may fit into your living room – if you can afford it, that is.

Ahead of its CES presentation, the South Korean manufacturer outlined its 2022 range of TVs, with Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs complementing the headline-grabbing Micro LED range.

As you'd expect, Samsung is promising “best-in-class” picture quality from its new MicroLED sets. They will be available in three sizes – 89in, 101in and 110in – and the self-emissive tech means that each 4K MicroLED panel has 25 million tiny red, green and blue LEDs, each capable of independently emitting light and colour.

The 2022 MicroLED TVs will support 20-bit greyscale depth and cover 100% of both the DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB colour gamuts. This promises to deliver exceptionally detailed pictures and vibrant, natural colours when handling HDR content – by comparison, even top-end consumer sets struggle to cover more than 95% of the DCI-P3 gamut.

Users can view content from each of its four HDMI ports simultaneously at up to 120fps, and the “Art Mode” enables owners to display digital photography when the TV is not in use.

The audio side of things is handled by a Dolby Atmos audio system, with top, side and bottom channels providing spatial audio without the need for external speakers.

The 2022 MicroLED TV certainly looks impressive on paper and the inclusion of an 89in model shows Samsung is slowly moving in the right direction when it comes to being able to achieve 4K resolution on smaller, more consumer-friendly MicroLED TVs.

2022 Neo QLED ranges

As MicroLED technology routinely comes with a five-figure price tag, the company’s Neo QLED sets will likely remain the go-to for those seeking a premium Samsung TV experience. And the company has revealed a number of upgrades to its Neo QLED sets coming in 2022.

The panels of these Quantum Dot Mini LED televisions have seen a bump from 12-bit to 14-bit colour gradation, allowing for more granular control of brightness levels. Samsung is also incorporating three new technologies designed to enhance picture quality.

“Shape Adaptive Light” technology analyses and controls the shape of light from the TV’s LEDs to enhance the brightness and accuracy of onscreen shapes, the “Real Depth Enhancer” algorithm processes positions and processes objects relative to their background to create a better sense of depth, and “EyeComfort mode” automatically adjusts brightness and tone based on ambient light.

Samsung’s Lifestyle screens are also getting an overhaul, with new matte displays introduced on The Frame, The Sero and The Serif.

These may not have the mass appeal of its LED, QLED and Neo QLED TVs, but those who prize aesthetics over pure image quality will now benefit from the new panels' anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties.

New Smart Hub for 2022

The manufacturer has confirmed all of its new smart TVs will come with a new “Smart Hub”.

This UI features a sidebar that enables rapid switching between three core categories - Media, Game and Ambient - while introducing some new functionality across a range of areas.

The Samsung Gaming Hub serves as a portal to gaming streaming services such as Google Stadia and Nvidia’s GeForce Now, the “Watch Together” app enables video chats with others while watching content together and there’s even an NFT (Non-Fungible Token) store.

We’ll bring you information about the pricing and availability of all of Samsung’s 2022 TVs as and when we have it.