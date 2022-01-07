LG lifts the lid on a host of new TVs at CES 2022

If the extensive range of new televisions showcased at CES is anything to go by, it promises to be another very successful year for LG's TV division.

The South Korean manufacturer has a huge range of televisions coming in 2022, including 4K and 8K OLEDs, Quantum Dot Mini LED sets and Nanocell and UHD models, all of which incorporate some version of its fifth-generation processors.

In addition to the numerous televisions unveiled, LG revealed details about its new webOS operating system, new panel technology coming to certain OLED models and a couple of other notable improvements to gaming functionality.

The naming formula for webOS - one of our favourite smart TV platforms - has been changed, with the version number now representing the year, which is a sensible move in our book. WebOS 22 will benefit from a number of new personalisation options, including the ability to create six bespoke user profiles and an “Always Ready” mode that serves as a glorified screensaver capable of displaying the time and digital artwork.

LG already makes some of the best TVs for gaming around and things are set to get even better for sports game fans in 2022, with the company adding a new sports games preset to the Game Optimiser hub. It also confirmed that the HDMI 2.1 ports on its premium OLED sets will sport an increased bandwidth of 48Gbps compared to the capped 40Gbps offered by the 2020 and 2021 models.

On the panel front, LG confirmed that its new OLED display technology, OLED.EX, will be rolled out from the second quarter of the year. This tech was announced in late December and uses deuterium (an isotope of hydrogen) instead of standard hydrogen when creating the panel LEDs.

The company says the switch results in increased brightness of up to 30% compared with conventional OLED panels, while also allowing a 30% reduction in the thickness of a panel’s bezels. It’s currently unclear which LG OLEDs will benefit from the OLED.EX technology but it’s an exciting development.

LG 2022 OLED range

That leads us neatly onto the TV themselves. Unlike Sony, LG’s 2022 lineup doesn’t feature a Quantum Dot OLED option, but you’re not short on choice when it comes to premium OLED sets.

Top of the pile is the LG Z2, an 8K monster only available in 77in and 88in screen sizes. It’s the only 8K OLED in the company’s lineup this year and incorporates LG’s newly introduced α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K.

Heading up LG’s 4K OLED line is the G2 OLED Evo Gallery Edition, which is powered by the α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K and is available in a wider range of sizes: 55in, 65in, 77in, 83in and 97in. It also utilises LG’s “Brightness Booster” AI algorithm rather than the ThinQ AI present in other LG OLEDs to deliver deeper shades of black and brighter highlights.

Meanwhile, the C2 OLED Evo - the successor to our favourite TV of 2021, the LG C1 - now sports an improved Evo panel, boosting brightness, though not to the level of the G2, which incorporates advanced heat dissipation tech. A new 42in variant has also been added to the C2 lineup, which is great news for those wanting an OLED for next-gen gaming but lacking the space to accommodate a larger set.

Less advanced are the B2 and A2 OLEDs, both of which are powered by the α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K and offer a more affordable entry point to LG’s OLED technology.

LG 2022 Mini LED & QNED ranges

Though LG is putting a strong emphasis on its OLED offering, it’s providing a wide selection of other options, too.

The premium option within the Mini LED space is the 8K LG QNED99. This uses LG’s smartest, most powerful processor (α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K) along with its most advanced LCD panel, which combines both Quantum Dot and Nanocell technology to offer over 2000 independently dimmable zones controlled by “Precision Dimming Pro+".

The QNED95 represents another 8K alternative but uses the less advanced Precision Dimming Pro, while the cheaper QNED90 uses Precision Dimming, is limited to 4K resolution and uses the α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.

Cheaper still are the QNED85 and QNED80, with the latter the only non-Mini LED set in the QNED range.

LG looks to be shifting away from panels solely using Nanocell tech, but two were displayed in its CES 2022 virtual showroom - the Nano80 and Nano75. Both are powered by the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K and the same chip can be found in the three new UHD options available in 2022: the UQ90, UQ80 and UQ75.

LG's lifestyle ART range

If one of the above options doesn’t quite meet your needs, it may be that one of LG’s eye-catching lifestyle TVs is more your cup of tea.

The ART90 is part of the LG OLED Evo Object Collection and takes the form of a 65in OLED complete with a sliding textile cover that houses a 4.2-channel speaker system packing 80W of sound.

The cover comes in three colours - beige, green and redwood - and can be used to create a “line view” of the TV whereby only the top section of the panel is visible, turning the TV into a fancy digital clock or music player.

The LG StanbyME (ART10) caters to those wanting a portable, highly flexible television display in their lives. It’s a 27in screen attached to a stand that can be rotated 180 degrees, tilted 130 degrees, swivelling 50 degrees and have its height adjusted by up to 20cm. The stand has five wheels hidden in its base to allow users to move it around freely and the screen can operate wirelessly for up to three hours.

We’ll bring you information about the pricing and availability of all of LG’s 2022 TVs as and when we have it, so make sure to keep your eyes peeled on our homepage and social media channels.