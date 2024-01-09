CES 2024: LG debuts new transparent OLED TV

To do so, the Signature OLED T incorporates a contrast curtain that can be raised and dropped at the press of a button. Raising the curtain transforms the TV into one resembling a more traditional, opaque set, while dropping it reveals the transparent nature of the screen and whatever is going on behind it.

Meanwhile, information such as news alerts, weather updates and song titles can be displayed on what LG has described as a “T-Bar” along the lower section of the screen while it’s in transparency mode.

The TV operates completely wire-free via the LG Zero Connect box, which also accompanies the LG M3 OLED and transmits 4K images and audio to the TV wirelessly. It’s powered by an Alpha 11 AI processor, which LG says offers four times the AI performance of the Alpha 9 chips found in its 2023 OLEDs.

The Signature OLED T will only be available in a 77in screen size, although consumers do have the choice between standalone, against-the-wall or wall-mount options and can personalise the setup by adding floating shelves on either side of the screen.