CES 2024: Samsung lifts the lid on new Mini LED and OLED TVs

The manufacturer is also expanding its OLED lineup to include a new model and new screen sizes of existing models. The flagship S95D succeeds our TV of the Year from 2023 – the S95C – and is said to be 20% brighter than its predecessor. It also comes with a new anti-glare coating to reduce reflections and Samsung’s One Connect box cable-management solution. Like last year, the range-topping QD-OLED will be available in 55in, 65in and 77in screen sizes.

However, the more affordable S90D, which replaces the five-star S90C, does get some new screen sizes. There’ll be 42in and 48in options available to take on compact OLED rivals like the LG C3 and a super-sized 83in model for those seeking something larger. Interestingly, it seems like the two smaller screen sizes use WRGB OLED panels rather than the Quantum Dot-powered panels found on the S95D and larger iterations of the S90D.

Joining the OLED lineup this year is the S85D. Samsung says it will be available in “various sizes”, which look likely to be 55in, 65in and 77in, and based on reports coming from CES, these look set to utilise WRGB panels like the smaller S90Cs.