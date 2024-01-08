CES 2024: Samsung lifts the lid on new Mini LED and OLED TVs
Samsung's 2024 TV range is shaping up to be bigger, brighter and better than ever if its showing at CES in Las Vegas is anything to go by
South Korean manufacturer Samsung has revealed its 2024 TV range at CES in Las Vegas. Unsurprisingly, the range primarily consists of updates to models we’ve seen before, with the brand’s flagship 8K, 4K Neo QLED, and QD-OLED televisions all getting new models.
The QN900D replaces last year’s QN900C as the company’s range-topping 8K TV and is powered by a new NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor. It will be available in a wider range of sizes this year, with a new 98in model joining the existing 65in, 75in and 85in options. Samsung says the new neural processing unit in the QN900D is twice as fast as its predecessor and the number of neural networks it includes has been increased eightfold, which should result in a noticeable improvement in picture performance.
The Neo QLED lineup includes two other 8K options – the QN800D and QN700D – and while exact specifications are yet to be announced, Samsung has confirmed they will sport “Infinity Air” designs and benefit from picture quality-enhancing technologies including 8K AI Upscaling, AI Motion Enhancer Pro and Real Depth Enhancer Pro.
The QN900D gets the Pro version of 8K AI Upscaling, which improves the sharpness of lower-resolution content, while the other two models make do with a slightly less advanced upscaling algorithm. AI Motion Enhancer Pro can make adjustments to motion handling based on the type of sporting content being displayed on the screen.
Real Depth Enhancer Pro, meanwhile, uses AI to detect parts of scenes that the human eye would typically be drawn to and brings them to the foreground of the picture using precise control of the panel’s Mini LEDs.
The trio of 8K Neo QLED TVs will also support the updated version of Samsung’s Q-Symphony technology, which synchronises the TV’s output with that of a compatible Samsung soundbar, and Active Voice Amplifier Pro, an AI-powered feature capable of enhancing dialogue to ensure it’s heard clearly during busy scenes.
Sitting below the 8K Neo QLED lineup is the 4K Neo QLED lineup, which consists of the QN95D, QN90D and QN85D. The QN95D is the follow-up to the excellent QN95C and will be available in 55in, 65in, 75in and 85in screen sizes, the same four sizes as the cheaper QN85D. The QN90D comes in a much wider range of sizes, with 98in, 50in and 43in models also available.
The manufacturer is also expanding its OLED lineup to include a new model and new screen sizes of existing models. The flagship S95D succeeds our TV of the Year from 2023 – the S95C – and is said to be 20% brighter than its predecessor. It also comes with a new anti-glare coating to reduce reflections and Samsung’s One Connect box cable-management solution. Like last year, the range-topping QD-OLED will be available in 55in, 65in and 77in screen sizes.
However, the more affordable S90D, which replaces the five-star S90C, does get some new screen sizes. There’ll be 42in and 48in options available to take on compact OLED rivals like the LG C3 and a super-sized 83in model for those seeking something larger. Interestingly, it seems like the two smaller screen sizes use WRGB OLED panels rather than the Quantum Dot-powered panels found on the S95D and larger iterations of the S90D.
Joining the OLED lineup this year is the S85D. Samsung says it will be available in “various sizes”, which look likely to be 55in, 65in and 77in, and based on reports coming from CES, these look set to utilise WRGB panels like the smaller S90Cs.
Samsung has also confirmed a 2024 update to its immensely popular lifestyle TV, The Frame, which doubles as a picture frame when not in use. The number of displayable artworks available has been increased to 2,500 and the panel on the 55in model and above now supports VRR in Art Mode, helping reduce energy consumption.
While not discussed in any detail during its CES announcements, Samsung will, of course, be updating its Quantum Dot LED and entry-level 4K Crystal UHD lineups, which include the Q70D and DU7000, respectively.
Every Samsung TV in the 2024 lineup will run the latest version of its Tizen OS, which has undergone a few changes from last year. Individuals can now set up bespoke viewing profiles for a more personal and customisable experience, while Samsung’s TV Plus service has had its UI updated to include an overview of available content and an expanded range of content categories.
We’ll be updating our Samsung TV model numbers explained page with detailed specs and pricing when they become available and will review as much of the range as possible upon release, so be sure to check back soon for everything Samsung TV-related.