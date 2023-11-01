Expert Reviews Product of the Year Awards 2023: Technology

We’ve seen some truly extraordinary technology this year at Expert Reviews. No fewer than 50 smartphones have passed across our experts’ desks, from high-end foldables to budget models that you can repair at home. We’ve had a gaming monitor with a gigantic, bendable OLED panel; a laptop with two screens and a 360-degree hinge; and a pair of earbuds with solar charging built into the case. And on the subject of audio tech, who could forget these whacky air-purifying headphones?

It might sound like fun and games – and for the most part, it is – but testing all that tech does serve a purpose. At Expert Reviews, we believe it’s essential that you know you’re spending your hard-earned cash on the best possible product for your needs. By putting so many smartphones, laptops and TVs through their paces each year, we can provide you with unbiased, in-depth reviews to help demystify what can often be a very mysterious marketplace, so you can buy with confidence.

This year, we’ve outdone ourselves. Below, you’ll find our pick of the best technology of 2023 across a whopping 37 categories, from mobile phones and tablets to sat navs and e-bikes. You’ll also find an overall Tech Product of the Year: this is a product that we feel represents the absolute best that this year had to offer.

Without further ado, welcome to the Expert Reviews Tech Product of the Year Awards 2023.