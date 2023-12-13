Freely unveils Hisense as its first smart TV partner

Freely – a new TV service designed to deliver live and on-demand content for free over your internet connection – has confirmed Hisense as its first smart TV partner.

Freely was first announced in September and is the brainchild of Everyone TV (formerly Digital UK), a joint venture owned by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, and the company that looks after Freeview and Freesat.

