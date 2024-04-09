Samsung S90D review: A mid-tier QD OLED with improved AI smarts

Samsung S90D OLED review: Price and competition

The Samsung S90D represents the entry-point into QD OLED. Pricing is a little higher than last year, though, with the 55in QE55S90D retailing for £2,299, the 65in QE65S90D reviewed here costing £3,099 and the 77in QE77S90D setting you back £4,199.

Sony has yet to show its hand and reveal its TV lineup for 2024 but has previously released QD OLED options in the form of the A95K and A95L. Should it release another quantum dot-powered set this year, it’s likely to be more expensive than the S90D and therefore in closer competition with Samsung’s range-topping S95D. The 65in S95D is priced at £3,599, making the S90D a more affordable option for those wanting a QD OLED.

Samsung S90D OLED review: Design, connections and control

The Samsung S90D is identical to last year’s S90C, with the same LaserSlim design, bezel-less screen and super-slim styling.

The Simple Plus Blade stand has two feet that attach without screws, and are strengthened by a plate that slots on top. The stand provides solid support and there’s sufficient clearance to place a soundbar in front of it without blocking the screen. You can also wall mount the S90D using a standard 300 x 200mm VESA bracket or Samsung’s optional Slim Fit support.