Scoop a STONKING Sky Stream saving this Black Friday

The service is perfect for those who like the sound of multiroom Sky TV, but don’t want to upgrade to Sky Glass and would rather use the TVs they already have. It’s a cost-effective alternative for enjoying a range of entertainment without additional hardware investments.

We’re certainly fans of both the value and performance of Sky Stream, awarding it a perfect five-star rating and a coveted Recommended award in our original Sky Stream review. This endorsement highlights the service’s excellence and its standing as a top choice for consumers.