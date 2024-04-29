I tried Titan OS and it’s shaping up to be a big asset to Philips TVs

Philips makes some fantastic televisions, including the five-star Philips OLED808 featured on our roundup of the best TVs.

Its 2024 range includes OLED, MiniLED and direct-lit LED models at various price points, while Ambilight technology and a longstanding partnership with British audio manufacturer Bowers & Wilkins help the brand stand out in a crowded market.

In recent years, its premium TVs have used Google TV or Android TV as their smart operating system, with models lower down the range incorporating Philips’ Linux-based SAPHI OS.

But that’s all about to change. While top-of-the-range models like the OLED+959 and OLED909 will continue to use Google TV, the brand’s more affordable options will pivot to a new operating system, Titan OS.

Titan OS is independently owned and operated but as it stands, will only be available on Philips televisions in 2024. It was announced in January but details were limited.

I’ve since had the opportunity to use the platform and can provide insight into its user experience, features and performance. Everything we know about Titan OS, along with my initial impressions, can be found below.