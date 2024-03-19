Apple MacBook Air 13.6in (M3, 2024) review: Not a big upgrade but still a great laptop

Apple MacBook Air (M3, 2024) review: Design

There isn’t anything new about the physical appearance of the M3 MacBook Air. The new Midnight colourway is good to look at and resists picking up fingerprints nicely but you shouldn’t be making laptop buying decisions based on looks alone.

Luckily, all-round build quality is as good as ever. The recycled aluminium chassis and lid are stiff and rigid, the device is very slim at 11.3mm thick when closed, and the relatively low weight of 1.24kg means you can slip it into your laptop bag and barely notice it’s there.

Moreover, the keyboard is lovely: there’s plenty of positive feedback and it’s nicely damped, so typing fast on it doesn’t feel uncomfortable. The huge Force Touch touchpad continues to be the best around, its haptic feedback giving the impression of a physical click without there being any kind of physical movement.

There’s no Face ID here, unlike on Apple’s iPads (despite the presence of a rather ugly notch for the 1080p webcam), but you do get a Touch ID fingerprint reader built into the keyboard in the top right corner, which allows you to log in quickly, authorise installs and pay for purchases via Apple Pay.

The only thing that irks me about the physical design of the MacBook Air is the lack of ports. As before, you get a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports on the left edge, which sit next to the MagSafe power connector, but aside from the 3.5mm headset socket on the right edge, that’s your lot. If you want the luxury of an SD card slot you’ll have to move up to the much more expensive M3 MacBook Pro 14in.

Apple MacBook Air (M3, 2024) review: Display

As with the M2 MacBook Air, the M3 model has what Apple calls a Liquid Retina display. Beyond the fancy marketing terms, this is a decent IPS screen. It measures 13.6in across the diagonal, supports P3 colour reproduction and resolution is a sharp 2,560 x 1,664. That may sound impressive but it’s nothing special in terms of the spec, especially as it’s restricted to 60Hz when most Windows rivals are either at 90Hz or 120Hz and many are using more vibrant OLED panels.