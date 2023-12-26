Bag a BREATHTAKING Apple Macbook Air discount this Christmas

Launching earlier this year, this entry-level configuration of the 15in M2 MacBook Air – which comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage – was originally priced at a lofty £1,399 and is rarely discounted. It’s now only £1,235 in the Boxing Day sales, however, which is an especially punchy bargain.

As discussed in our original Macbook Air review, the 15in model is a slim and beautifully made laptop with long battery life, fantastic speakers and a beautiful screen. Measuring 340 x 238 x 11.15mm (WDH) and weighing 1.51kg, it’s a little heftier than most Macbook models but is actually smaller than your average 15in laptop. How about that?