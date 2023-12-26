Bag a BREATHTAKING Apple Macbook Air discount this Christmas
Save on the five-star rated Apple Macbook Air 2023 in this MEGA Boxing Day deal
Are you hunting for a fantastic Macbook Christmas deal? You can now save £164 on the incredible 15in M2 MacBook Air (2023). Rated five stars and given an Expert Reviews Recommended award, it truly is the most wonderful time of the year, with this sublime MacBook hitting its lowest-ever price for a limited time.
Launching earlier this year, this entry-level configuration of the 15in M2 MacBook Air – which comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage – was originally priced at a lofty £1,399 and is rarely discounted. It’s now only £1,235 in the Boxing Day sales, however, which is an especially punchy bargain.
As discussed in our original Macbook Air review, the 15in model is a slim and beautifully made laptop with long battery life, fantastic speakers and a beautiful screen. Measuring 340 x 238 x 11.15mm (WDH) and weighing 1.51kg, it’s a little heftier than most Macbook models but is actually smaller than your average 15in laptop. How about that?
Its impressive sound stage features convincing stereo and sound effects in Dolby Atmos soundtracks, making it the perfect partner for streaming the latest Netflix series or listening to your favourite hits. And with its incredible battery life – reaching an impressive 15hrs 42mins in our tests – you won’t be reaching for the charger any time soon.
Our reviewer, Jonathan Bray says: ‘It’s powerful enough to cope with most tasks, it’s silent, the screen is fantastic and the battery life is out of this world and far better than any equivalent Windows laptop can deliver.’
With a stunning minimalist design yet incredible versatility in its controls and features, the 15in Macbook Air is the perfect purchase for anyone in the market for a brand-new laptop that packs one hell of a punch. Paired with a delightful saving of £164, this five-star laptop is an absolute steal.